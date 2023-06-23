EQS-News: Second acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed an agreement to acquire Efacec from the Portuguese State

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Second acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed an agreement to acquire Efacec from the Portuguese State



23.06.2023 / 18:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Second acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed an agreement to acquire Efacec from the Portuguese State

Third deal in Iberia and second platform acquisition in the region, strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment

Provider of energy, engineering and mobility solutions

Munich, 23 June 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Efacec from the Portuguese State (Participações Públicas (SGPS), S.A.) in the context of the re-privatization process launched in late 2022. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2023.

Efacec is the leading Portuguese company specializing in the manufacture and delivery of critical equipment and solutions across the energy, engineering, and mobility segments. With a strong expertise around energy transition, the company is headquartered in Matosinhos with industrial facilities in Maia (Porto/Portugal), employing more than 2,000 people. With a global presence, Efacec delivers innovative technologies and high-quality products in energy systems, engineering services, and electric mobility infrastructure. With strong R&D capabilities, Efacec is at the forefront of technological advancements. Overall, Efacec is a renowned company poised to drive positive change in critical infrastructure within the energy transition and circular economy.

Efacec is a great fit to the Mutares portfolio as it will benefit from an excellent platform which will help channel value enhancing improvements, allowing the company to regain its leading position in the market and to recover its growth trajectory.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares comments: "We are very happy to announce our second acquisition in 2023. I am convinced that with our operational expertise and the ongoing trends in the energy sector, we can further build upon the companys potential and bring it back on track to a sustainable growth path."



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de

Contact Press

CROSSALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Contact Press in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com