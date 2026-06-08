secunet Security Networks Aktie
WKN: 727650 / ISIN: DE0007276503
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08.06.2026 18:06:23
EQS-News: secunet Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items and a dividend payment of €2.58 per share
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EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
secunet Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items and a dividend payment of €2.58 per share
- Shareholders relieve the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority.
Essen, 8 June 2026 – The shareholders of secunet Security Networks AG approved all proposals of the Management Board with a strong majority at the ordinary Annual General Meeting held today in Essen. The solid foundation presented by Germany’s leading cybersecurity partner and its strategic future course received broad support from investors.
Successful 2025 fiscal year as a basis
Attractive dividend and authorized capital
To remain agile in responding to market opportunities, shareholders also approved, with a large majority, the creation of authorized capital. This measure considerably expands the company’s financial flexibility, enabling the Management Board to raise equity for strategic investments, technological developments, or potential acquisitions when needed.
Excellent growth prospects
In addition to the profit distribution and the creation of authorized capital, the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2025 fiscal year were discharged with a clear majority.
Detailed voting results of the General Meeting are available on www.secunet.com under Investor Relations / Annual General Meeting.
Contact secunet
secunet – Protecting Digital Infrastructures
secunet is Germany’s leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the company’s combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas with unique security requirements – such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitisation projects and advance their digital transformation.
Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet’s customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The company was established in 1997 and is in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse.
secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.
Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.
08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstraße 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1000
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2341656
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341656 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
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18:06
|EQS-News: secunet Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items and a dividend payment of €2.58 per share (EQS Group)
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18:06
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Analysen zu secunet Security Networks AG
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.03.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.03.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.03.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.25
|secunet Security Networks Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08.10.24
|secunet Security Networks Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|secunet Security Networks AG
|200,50
|-2,67%
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