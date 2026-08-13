secunet Security Networks Aktie
WKN: 727650 / ISIN: DE0007276503
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13.08.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: secunet grows significantly in the first half of 2026 and reports a sharp rise in earnings in the second quarter
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EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
secunet grows significantly in the first half of 2026 and reports a sharp rise in earnings in the second quarter
Essen, 13 August 2026: secunet Security Networks AG (SDAX: YSN), Germany’s leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany, has concluded the first half of 2026 with a significant jump in revenue and earnings. Thanks to sustained strong momentum in its core business, the company increased consolidated revenue in the first half of 2026 by 19.2% to €204.7 million (H1 2025: €171.7 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 20.4% over the same period to €8.7 million (H1 2025: €7.2 million).
“The first half of 2026 clearly shows that we are making great strides forward with strong growth. Our profitability has improved enormously, particularly in the second quarter,” explains Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of secunet. “A rise of almost 80 per cent in order intake also underlines the high level of trust our customers place in us and gives us a noticeable boost. This momentum makes us very confident about the second half of the year.”
Disproportionately high increase in the second quarter
The second quarter in particular underlines the positive trend seen in the first half of the year. Between April and June 2026, consolidated revenue rose by 31.6% to €122.9 million (Q2 2025: €93.4 million). EBITDA rose by a disproportionately high 77.6% to reach €17.9 million (Q2 2025: €10.1 million). Quarterly EBIT increased to €12.6 million, more than doubling as a result (Q2 2025: €5.4 million).
Segment performance
The strong revenue performance was driven primarily by the Public Sector segment, which grew by 29.4% to €192.7 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: €148.9 million). The main driver of this growth was the Defence & Space division, which recorded revenue growth in the mid-double-digit percentage range. The Homeland Security division showed a similarly dynamic performance, almost doubling compared with the same period last year. Business with public authorities and ministries in the Public Authorities division also rose significantly, recording noticeable growth particularly in the second quarter.
The Business Sector segment, with revenue of €12.0 million, was 47.4% below the previous year’s figure (H1 2025: €22.8 million), which is primarily attributable to weaker overall demand from the healthcare sector.
Order intake and order book
The order situation at the secunet Group also continued to develop positively in the first half of 2026. Order intake for the reporting period stood at €287.4 million, representing an increase of 78.7% compared with the first half of the previous year (H1 2025: €160.8 million). This is primarily due to strong demand from the Public Authorities division, which accounted for half of total order intake. However, the Defence & Space and Homeland Security divisions also managed to significantly expand their order volumes. The book-to-bill ratio thus rose to 1.4x in the first half of the year (H1 2025: 0.9x).
The order book increased by 29.4% to €360.8 million as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: €278.9 million), providing a solid foundation for further growth in the second half of the year.
Outlook confirmed and specified
The Executive Board continues to anticipate an increase in consolidated turnover to between 460 and 500 million euros for 2026. Given the strong demand in the first half of the year, the Management Board has specified its sales forecast and now expects a figure at the upper end of the range. Due to ongoing investments in product development and organizational development as part of the growth strategy, the company continues to project EBIT of between €53 and €58 million and EBITDA of between €76 and €84 million by year-end.
The full interim report as at 30 June 2026 is now available at www.secunet.com under ‘Investor Relations’.
Key figures
Contact secunet
secunet – Protection for digital infrastructures
secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company combines products and consulting services to ensure resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specializes in areas with particular security requirements, such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalization projects and thus drive forward their digital transformation.
Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organizations. The company was founded in 1997 and is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.
secunet is the IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.
Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstraße 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1000
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200N3TQNVUCU8N039
|EQS News ID:
|2381976
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381976 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu secunet Security Networks AG
|31.07.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.06.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.06.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.06.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.25
|secunet Security Networks Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08.10.24
|secunet Security Networks Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|secunet Security Networks AG
|198,40
|6,44%