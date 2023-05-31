EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions with large majorities

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

secunet Security Networks AG: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions with large majorities



31.05.2023

secunet Security Networks AG: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions with large majorities

[Essen, Germany, 31 May 2023] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germany's leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany, successfully held its Annual General Meeting today. After the company had held only virtual general meetings in the past three years, this was the first time that an event with physical presence of the shareholders took place again.

In total, around 85% of the voting share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The items on the agenda were approved by a large majority. Among other things, the proposal to appoint BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditors for the 2023 financial year was approved. The resolution on the appropriation of profits, which provides for the distribution of a dividend of 2.86 euros per share, was approved with 99.99% of the votes.

In his speech, Axel Deininger, CEO of the company, pointed to a successful 2022 financial year, in which the company once again succeeded in generating growth and achieving record sales. With a view to the current 2023 financial year, Deininger emphasised the seasonality of the business model the main revenue and earnings contributions are only realised in the second half of the year and expressed overall confidence considering the continued record order backlog. In this context, he confirmed the forecast for the 2023 financial year, which envisages significant growth in sales revenue to around 375 million euros and a slight increase in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to around 50 million euros.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting are available for download at www.secunet.com in the section About Us / Investors / Annual General Meeting.



