EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG closes 2022 with record revenues once again

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

secunet Security Networks AG closes 2022 with record revenues once again



23.01.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

secunet Security Networks AG closes 2022 with record revenues once again

[Essen, 23 January 2023] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germanys leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, publishes preliminary and unaudited results for the completed 2022 business year. The revenue forecast was clearly exceeded with a new best value. EBIT is slightly below expectations.

secunet Group closed the 2022 financial year with a new record for revenue. According to preliminary calculations, consolidated revenue of around 345 million euros was achieved. This significantly exceeded the communicated revenue guidance (approx. 320 million euros) and slightly exceeded the previous record revenue of the 2021 financial year (337.6 million euros).

According to the preliminary figures, consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to around 47 million euros this is below the earnings guidance (approx. 50 million euros) and the previous year's figure (63.9 million euros). The development of earnings in the 2022 financial year is primarily due to organic and acquisition-related growth in the workforce. In addition, higher regular depreciation and increased costs of purchased services had an impact on the earnings.

Intensified procurements at the end of the year led to particularly high business results in the fourth quarter of 2022: In the last three months of 2022, according to the preliminary figures, Group sales amounted to around 132 million euros (Q4/2021: 88.2 million euros) and EBIT to around 23 million euros (Q4/2021: 15.2 million euros).

secunet has performed well under difficult conditions, such as the challenging economic environment and the ongoing disruptions in global supply chains, says Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. The Management Board is therefore satisfied with the business development overall, despite the fact that the operating result was slightly below the guidance. Above all, the record revenue achieved and the associated gains in the core markets demonstrate secunet's sustained positive development.

secunet will publish its final business figures for 2022 and the outlook for the 2023 financial year on 24 March 2023.

secunet protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germanys leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the Companys combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in fields with particular requirements on security such as cloud computing, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus expedite their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunets customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The Company was founded in 1997. It is listed on the SDAX and achieved revenues of around 337 million euros in 2021.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

