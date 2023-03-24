EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG publishes Annual Report 2022: Financial year 2022 closed with record sales revenue, forecast for 2023 predicts further growth

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

secunet Security Networks AG publishes Annual Report 2022: Financial year 2022 closed with record sales revenue, forecast for 2023 predicts further growth



24.03.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





secunet Security Networks AG publishes Annual Report 2022: Financial year 2022 closed with record sales revenue, forecast for 2023 predicts further growth

[Essen / Germany, 24 March 2023] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germanys leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, publishes the certified annual financial statements and the annual report today for the 2022 financial year. Sales revenues reached a new record of around 347 million euros. EBIT was 47 million euros. The proposal for the appropriation of profits provides for a dividend of 2.86 euros per share. The order book as of the reporting date was at a record level of almost 200 million euros. Sales and earnings growth is expected for the 2023 financial year.

In the 2022 financial year, secunet Group was able to continue to develop very well despite challenging conditions, for example in relation to the overall economic environment or the ongoing disruptions in global supply chains, and once again managed to achieve growth in revenue. Group revenue realised in the 2022 financial year rose to 347.2 million euros (previous year: 337.6 million euros). secunet was thus able to continue its profitable growth course, which has been ongoing for years, and conclude a financial year with a new revenue record for the ninth time in a row.

secunet achieved Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 47.0 million euros in the 2022 financial year (previous year: 63.9 million euros). The Group profit for the period was 31.3 million euros (previous year: 43.0 million euros). Accordingly, the diluted and undiluted Group earnings per share were 4.84 euros (previous year: 6.66 euros). Net income of secunet Security Networks AG amounted to 36.9 million euros (previous year: 43.5 million euros). Against the backdrop of the results achieved, the Supervisory Board and the Management Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of 2.86 euros (previous year: 5.38 euros, thereof 2.01 euros by special dividend). With a payout ratio of 50% of the net income for the year, this is in line with the Companys shareholder-friendly dividend policy of many years (previous year: 80%, thereof 30% by special dividend).

secunet Groups order book as at 31 December 2022 was at a record level, amounting to 197.6 million euros. The year-on-year increase (31 December 2021: 185.2 million euros) resulted primarily from a high level of orders received from customers in the Public Sector division.

We are very pleased with our key figures for the 2022 financial year in light of the difficult conditions. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and ongoing supply chain issues, we have managed to achieve another increase in revenue and thus a new record sales revenue, states Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. There is much to suggest that secunet can look positively to the future. This confidence is supported by a record-high order book of almost 200 million euros. On this basis, we want to continue successfully on our path as a leading German provider of high-quality cybersecurity solutions.

The Management Board forecasts the following for the secunet Group and the 2023 financial year: Significant sales growth to around 375 million euros is expected. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to increase slightly to around 50 million euros. The forecast assumes that the procurement situation on the global semiconductor markets will not deteriorate significantly. Furthermore, the forecast is made on the assumption that there will be no negative changes to essential conditions for example, with regard to economic and inflationary developments and the investment propensity of customers.

The Annual Report 2022 is available for you to download at www.secunet.com.

Contact

Philipp Gröber

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 5454 3937

e-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet Security Networks AG

Kurfürstenstrasse 58

45138 Essen, Germany

www.secunet.com

ISIN: DE0007276503

WKN: 727650

Listed: regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market trading in Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart



secunet protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germanys leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the Companys combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in fields with particular requirements on security such as cloud computing, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus expedite their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunets customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The Company was founded in 1997. It is listed on the SDAX and achieved revenues of around 347 million euros in 2022.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains predictive statements. Predictive statements are statements that do not describe facts of the past; they also include statements regarding our assumptions and expectations. Any statement in this press release that conveys our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions (and the assumptions on which they are based) is a predictive statement. These statements are based on planning, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Predictive statements therefore only apply to the day on which they were made. We assume no obligation to update such statements with regard to new information or future events.