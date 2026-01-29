secunet Security Networks Aktie
EQS-News: secunet Security Networks announces preliminary results for 2025 – upper end of outlook reached
|
EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
secunet Security Networks announces preliminary results for 2025 – upper end of outlook reached
- Group revenue rise by 13% to €458.8 million (2024: €406.4 million)
Essen, January 29, 2026. secunet Security Networks AG (SDAX, ISIN DE0007276503), Germany's leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany, today published preliminary figures for the past fiscal year. According to these figures, group revenue rose by 13% to €458.8 million (2024: €406.4 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose disproportionately by 22% to €51.7 million (2024: €42.5 million), while EBITDA was 24% higher than in the previous year at €74.9 million (2024: €60.3 million).
High revenue growth in both segments – Defence picks up significantly
Business with industrial customers and in the healthcare sector also developed positively. Here, revenue in the corresponding segment Business Sector rose by 27% to €46.6 million (2024: €36.7 million).
Positive development of operating result – margins improved
Good development in order intake – Q4 2025 with record figure
“Thanks to a very strong performance in the fourth quarter, we were able to close the year at the upper end of our outlook. That is a great success,” said Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. “We remain optimistic also for this year and expect an increase in both consolidated revenue and earnings.”
Accordingly, the Management Board expects group revenue to rise to between €460 million and €500 million in fiscal year 2026. A similarly positive development is expected for earnings, with EBIT expected at the end of the year to be between €53 million and €58 million, while EBITDA is expected to rise to between €76 million and €84 million.
The full annual report for 2025 will be published on March 30, 2026.
Key figures
Contact secunet
E-Mail: investor.relations@secunet.com
secunet – Protection for digital infrastructures
Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organisations. The company was founded in 1997 and is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.
secunet is the IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.
Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.
29.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstraße 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1000
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2267672
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2267672 29.01.2026 CET/CEST
