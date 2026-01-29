EQS-News: secunet Security Networks announces preliminary results for 2025 – upper end of outlook reached

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

secunet Security Networks announces preliminary results for 2025 – upper end of outlook reached



29.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

- Group revenue rise by 13% to €458.8 million (2024: €406.4 million)

- EBIT up 22% year-on-year to €51.7 million (2024: €42.5 million)

- EBITDA improves by 24% to €74.9 million (2024: €60.3 million)

- Order intake in 2025 grows by 26% to €531.9 million (2024: €421.4 million)

- Outlook for 2026: Market drivers remain intact – further growth expected

Essen, January 29, 2026. secunet Security Networks AG (SDAX, ISIN DE0007276503), Germany's leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany, today published preliminary figures for the past fiscal year. According to these figures, group revenue rose by 13% to €458.8 million (2024: €406.4 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose disproportionately by 22% to €51.7 million (2024: €42.5 million), while EBITDA was 24% higher than in the previous year at €74.9 million (2024: €60.3 million).

High revenue growth in both segments – Defence picks up significantly

The increase in consolidated revenue last year was again primarily attributable to the segment Public Sector. Here, revenue rose to €412.2 million in 2025, up 11% on the previous year (2024: €369.7 million). Within this segment, it was primarily the division Defence&Space that was able to expand its share of the overall annual success with high double-digit growth rates, contributing around one-third to group revenue. The Homeland Security division also showed similarly positive momentum, while the division Public Authorities was temporarily impacted by the long-delayed federal budget in Germany. At the end of the year, the division is once again showing a stronger development.

Business with industrial customers and in the healthcare sector also developed positively. Here, revenue in the corresponding segment Business Sector rose by 27% to €46.6 million (2024: €36.7 million).

Positive development of operating result – margins improved

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to €51.7 million in 2025, up 22% on the previous year (2024: €42.5 million), while EBITDA reached €74.9 million (2024: €60.3 million). This also had a positive effect on margin development: the EBIT margin rose to 11.3% in the past fiscal year (2024: 10.5%), while the EBITDA margin increased to 16.3% (2024: 14.8%).

Good development in order intake – Q4 2025 with record figure

Order intake in the past fiscal year rose by a total of 26% and reached €531.9 million at the end of the year (2024: €421.4 million). The fourth quarter was a particularly strong driver, with order intake of €218.0 million alone. This represents an increase of 71.5% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. The order backlog increased accordingly by 36% to €278.3 million as of December 31, 2025 (2024: €205.3 million).

“Thanks to a very strong performance in the fourth quarter, we were able to close the year at the upper end of our outlook. That is a great success,” said Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. “We remain optimistic also for this year and expect an increase in both consolidated revenue and earnings.”



Outlook 2026

The Management Board anticipates further growth in both revenue and earnings for the fiscal year. The key drivers of the market remain intact, as demonstrated not least by the dynamic development of order intake in the past fiscal year.

Accordingly, the Management Board expects group revenue to rise to between €460 million and €500 million in fiscal year 2026. A similarly positive development is expected for earnings, with EBIT expected at the end of the year to be between €53 million and €58 million, while EBITDA is expected to rise to between €76 million and €84 million.

The full annual report for 2025 will be published on March 30, 2026.

Key figures



(In million euros) FY 2025 FY 2024 +/- Q4 2025 Q4 2024 +/- Order intake 531.9 421.4 26% 218.0 127.1 72% Revenue 458.8 406.4 13% 174.0 151.6 15% EBITDA 74.9 60.3 24% 35.7 30.6 17% EBITDA margin 16.3% 14.8% 10% 20.5% 20.2% 2% EBIT 51.7 42.5 22% 26.8 24.9 8% EBIT margin 11.3% 10.5% 8% 15.4% 16.4% -6%

Contact secunet

Christoph Marx

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +49 201 5454-3937

E-Mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet – Protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company combines products and consulting services to ensure resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas with particular security requirements, such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus drive forward their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organisations. The company was founded in 1997 and is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

secunet is the IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.