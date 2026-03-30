EQS-News: secunet Security Networks publishes its audited 2025 an-nual report and confirms preliminary figures

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

secunet Security Networks publishes its audited 2025 an-nual report and confirms preliminary figures



30.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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secunet Security Networks publishes its audited 2025 annual report and confirms preliminary figures

- Consolidated revenue rises by 13% to €458.8 million (2024: €406.4 million)

- EBIT of €51.6 million, up 21% year-over-year (2024: €42.5 million)

- EBITDA improves by 24% to €74.9 million (2024: €60.3 million)

- Order intake for 2025 grows by 26% to €531.9 million (2024: €421.4 million)

- Outlook for 2026 confirmed

Essen, March 30, 2026. secunet Security Networks AG, Germany’s leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany, today published its audited 2025 annual report, confirming the preliminary figures announced on January 29, 2026. According to the report, consolidated revenue rose by 13% to €458.8 million (2024: €406.4 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose disproportionately by 21% to €51.6 million (2024: €42.5 million), while EBITDA, at €74.9 million, was 24% higher than in the previous year (2024: €60.3 million).

Strong revenue growth across all business segments

In the past fiscal year, the company recorded a significant increase in revenue in both segments: In the Public Sector segment, revenue rose to €412.2 million, representing growth of 11% (2024: €369.7 million). The main driver was the Defense & Space division, which, with double-digit growth rates, increased its share of total revenue to currently about one-third. At the same time, the Homeland Security division also grew significantly. In the second segment, the Business Sector — that is, the market for industrial and healthcare customers — revenue rose by 27% to €46.6 million (2024: €36.7 million).

Positive development of operating profit

Operating earnings also developed positively: EBIT grew to €51.6 million, an increase of 21% compared to the previous year (2024: €42.5 million), while EBITDA reached €74.9 million (2024: 60.3 million euros). As a result, the EBIT margin improved to 11.3% (2024: 10.5%) and the EBITDA margin rose from 14.8% to 16.3%.

Consolidated net income for the period increased by 19% over the same period, reaching €33.3 million (previous year: €27.9 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of €5.15 (previous year: €4.32).

Cash flow from operating activities improved slightly to €62.5 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to the previous year (€61.0 million), while cash flow from investing activities decreased to -€8.2 million (2024: -€22.7 million). Overall, the cash inflow thus amounted to €29.7 million (previous year: €16.4 million), leading to a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents to €87.4 million (December 31, 2024: €57.7 million). At the same time, the company remains debt-free.

Strong Growth in Order Intake

Order intake for the past fiscal year rose by a total of 26%, reaching €531.9 million at year-end (2024: €421.4 million). The fourth quarter, in particular, was a key driver, with order intake of €218.0 million. This represents a 71.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Accordingly, the order backlog increased by 36% to €278.9 million as of December 31, 2025 (2024: €205.3 million).

2026 Annual Outlook Unchanged

For the fiscal year, the Executive Board continues to anticipate further growth in both revenue and earnings. The key market drivers remain intact, as evidenced not least by the dynamic growth in order intake during the past fiscal year.

Accordingly, the Executive Board anticipates an increase in consolidated revenue to €460–500 million for 2026. A similarly positive trend is expected for earnings, with EBIT at year-end projected to be €53–58 million, while EBITDA is expected to rise to a figure between €76 and €84 million.

The 2025 Annual Report is available for download at https://www.secunet.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-publications

Key figures



(In Mio. Euro) FY 2025 FY 2024 +/- Order intake 531.9 421.4 +26% Revenue 458.8 406.4 +13% EBITDA 74.9 60.3 +24% EBIT 51.6 42.5 +21% Net income 33.3 27.0 +19%

Contact secunet

Christoph Marx

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +49 201 5454-3937

E-Mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet – Protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company combines products and consulting services to ensure resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas with particular security requirements, such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus drive forward their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organisations. The company was founded in 1997 and is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

secunet is the IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.