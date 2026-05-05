secunet Security Networks Aktie
WKN: 727650 / ISIN: DE0007276503
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05.05.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: secunet Security NetworksAG continues its growth trajectory in Q12026 – Order intake almost doubles
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EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
secunet Security Networks AG continues its growth trajectory in Q12026 – Order intake almost doubles
Essen,5 May 2026 – secunet Security Networks AG (SDAX, ISINDE0007276503), Germany’s leading cybersecurity company and IT-security partner of the Federal Republic, today published its Group Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2026. According to the statement, consolidated revenue increased by 4.4% to €81.8 million (Q1 2025:€78.3 million). At the same time order intake rose by 90.7% to €143.0 million (Q1 2025: €75.0 million). EBIT fell to -€4.0 million (Q1 2025:€1.8 million) because of a stronger personnel build-up in the previous fiscal year and a one-off seasonal effect of -€2.1million.
“We had a good start into the year 2026 and have developed as expected in a volatile economic and political environment,” said Marc-JulianSiewert, CEO of secunet Security NetworksAG. “The clearly increased order intake shows that our growth drivers remain intact, putting us on a solid path to achieve the growth targets set for the year.”
Segment development
Operating results
Order intake and order backlog
The order backlog increased by 21.1% to €337.7 million as of March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: €278.9 million), providing a solid foundation for further growth in the current fiscal year.
Outlook for 2026
The full Group Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2026 is available at www.secunet.com.
Key figures
Contact secunet
Christoph Marx
secunet – Protection for digital infrastructures
secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company combines products and consulting services to ensure resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specializes in areas with particular security requirements, such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalization projects and thus drive forward their digital transformation.
Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organizations. The company was founded in 1997 and is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.
secunet is the IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.
Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.
05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstraße 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1000
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2321026
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2321026 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu secunet Security Networks AG
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15:59
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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12:50
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Secunet legen deutlich zu - MWB Research lobt Auftragseingang (dpa-AFX)
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12:27
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12:11
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09:28
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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07:30
|EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG setzt Wachstumskurs im 1. Quartal 2026 fort – Auftragseingang fast verdoppelt (EQS Group)
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07:30
|EQS-News: secunet Security NetworksAG continues its growth trajectory in Q12026 – Order intake almost doubles (EQS Group)
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23.04.26
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX verbucht mittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu secunet Security Networks AG
|27.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.03.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.03.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.03.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.26
|secunet Security Networks Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.25
|secunet Security Networks Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08.10.24
|secunet Security Networks Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
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|secunet Security Networks AG
|191,40
|6,93%
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