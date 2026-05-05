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WKN: 727650 / ISIN: DE0007276503

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05.05.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: secunet Security NetworksAG continues its growth trajectory in Q12026 – Order intake almost doubles

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
secunet Security NetworksAG continues its growth trajectory in Q12026 – Order intake almost doubles

05.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

secunet Security Networks AG continues its growth trajectory in Q12026 – Order intake almost doubles

  • Group revenue rises to €81.8million (Q1 2025: €78.3 million)
  • EBITDA at €1.4million after organizational build-up (Q1 2025: €6.6 million)
  • EBIT at –€4.0million (Q1 2025: €1.8 million)
  • Order intake rises to €143.0million (Q1 2025: €75.0 million)
  • 2026 outlook confirmed

Essen,5 May 2026 – secunet Security Networks AG (SDAX, ISINDE0007276503), Germany’s leading cybersecurity company and IT-security partner of the Federal Republic, today published its Group Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2026. According to the statement, consolidated revenue increased by 4.4% to €81.8 million (Q1 2025:€78.3 million). At the same time order intake rose by 90.7% to €143.0 million (Q1 2025: €75.0 million). EBIT fell to -€4.0 million (Q1 2025:€1.8 million) because of a stronger personnel build-up in the previous fiscal year and a one-off seasonal effect of -€2.1million. 

“We had a good start into the year 2026 and have developed as expected in a volatile economic and political environment,” said Marc-JulianSiewert, CEO of secunet Security NetworksAG. “The clearly increased order intake shows that our growth drivers remain intact, putting us on a solid path to achieve the growth targets set for the year.”

Segment development
The strong revenue growth was driven primarily by the Public Sector segment, which grew by 12.8% to €76.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: €67.8 million). The main driver of this development was the Defense & Space division, which recorded revenue growth in the mid-double-digit percentage range and further expanded its share of total revenue during the reporting period from around one-third in the same quarter of the previous year. The Homeland Security division showed a similarly dynamic development, benefiting in particular from strong demand from security authorities for border control systems across Europe. The Business Sector segment reported revenue of €5.3 million, down 49.4% from the prior year (Q1 2025: €10.6 million), attributable to a decline in hardware revenue.

Operating results
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to €1.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: €6.6 million). In addition to the expansion of the organization to 1,159 employees (March 31, 2025: 1,083), this was due to a change in the methodology for bonus provisions, which led to a shift between quarters during the year but is neutral from a full-year perspective. As a result, personnel costs were one-time higher by €2.1 million in the first quarter. In addition, there was an increase in the number of projects with a higher proportion of hardware, which resulted in a reduction in the margin. This trend was also reflected in EBIT, which declined to -€4.0 million and was thus temporarily negative (Q1 2025: €1.8 million).

Order intake and order backlog
The secunet Group’s order situation continued to develop positively in the first three months of 2026. Order intake for the reporting period amounted to €143.0 million, representing a 90.7% increase compared to the first quarter of the previous year (Q1 2025: €75.0 million). This was primarily driven by strong demand from the public sector, which accounted for approximately two-thirds of total order intake.

The order backlog increased by 21.1% to €337.7 million as of March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: €278.9 million), providing a solid foundation for further growth in the current fiscal year.
 

Outlook for 2026
The Board continues to expect a revenue increase to €460–€500 million for 2026. The EBIT forecast (€53 to €58 million) and the EBITDA forecast (€76 to €84 million) are also confirmed.

The full Group Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2026 is available at www.secunet.com.

 

Key figures
 

(In Mio. Euro) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 +/-
Order Intake 143.0 75.0 +90.7 %
Revenue 81.8 78.3 +4.4 %
EBITDA 1.4 6.6 -79.3 %
EBIT -4.0 1.8 >-100 %

 

 

Contact secunet

Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 201 5454-3937
E-Mail: investor.relations@secunet.com
 

secunet – Protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company combines products and consulting services to ensure resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specializes in areas with particular security requirements, such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalization projects and thus drive forward their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organizations. The company was founded in 1997 and is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

secunet is the IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

 


05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstraße 58
45138 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1000
E-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com
Internet: www.secunet.com
ISIN: DE0007276503
WKN: 727650
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2321026

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321026  05.05.2026 CET/CEST

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