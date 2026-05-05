EQS-News: secunet Security NetworksAG continues its growth trajectory in Q12026 – Order intake almost doubles

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

secunet Security NetworksAG continues its growth trajectory in Q12026 – Order intake almost doubles



05.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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secunet Security Networks AG continues its growth trajectory in Q12026 – Order intake almost doubles

Group revenue rises to €81.8million (Q1 2025: €78.3 million)

EBITDA at €1.4million after organizational build - up (Q1 2025: €6.6 million)

EBIT at –€4.0million (Q1 2025: €1.8 million)

Order intake rises to €143.0million (Q1 2025: €75.0 million)

2026 outlook confirmed

Essen,5 May 2026 – secunet Security Networks AG (SDAX, ISINDE0007276503), Germany’s leading cybersecurity company and IT-security partner of the Federal Republic, today published its Group Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2026. According to the statement, consolidated revenue increased by 4.4% to €81.8 million (Q1 2025:€78.3 million). At the same time order intake rose by 90.7% to €143.0 million (Q1 2025: €75.0 million). EBIT fell to -€4.0 million (Q1 2025:€1.8 million) because of a stronger personnel build-up in the previous fiscal year and a one-off seasonal effect of -€2.1million.

“We had a good start into the year 2026 and have developed as expected in a volatile economic and political environment,” said Marc-JulianSiewert, CEO of secunet Security NetworksAG. “The clearly increased order intake shows that our growth drivers remain intact, putting us on a solid path to achieve the growth targets set for the year.”

Segment development

The strong revenue growth was driven primarily by the Public Sector segment, which grew by 12.8% to €76.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: €67.8 million). The main driver of this development was the Defense & Space division, which recorded revenue growth in the mid-double-digit percentage range and further expanded its share of total revenue during the reporting period from around one-third in the same quarter of the previous year. The Homeland Security division showed a similarly dynamic development, benefiting in particular from strong demand from security authorities for border control systems across Europe. The Business Sector segment reported revenue of €5.3 million, down 49.4% from the prior year (Q1 2025: €10.6 million), attributable to a decline in hardware revenue.

Operating results

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to €1.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: €6.6 million). In addition to the expansion of the organization to 1,159 employees (March 31, 2025: 1,083), this was due to a change in the methodology for bonus provisions, which led to a shift between quarters during the year but is neutral from a full-year perspective. As a result, personnel costs were one-time higher by €2.1 million in the first quarter. In addition, there was an increase in the number of projects with a higher proportion of hardware, which resulted in a reduction in the margin. This trend was also reflected in EBIT, which declined to -€4.0 million and was thus temporarily negative (Q1 2025: €1.8 million).

Order intake and order backlog

The secunet Group’s order situation continued to develop positively in the first three months of 2026. Order intake for the reporting period amounted to €143.0 million, representing a 90.7% increase compared to the first quarter of the previous year (Q1 2025: €75.0 million). This was primarily driven by strong demand from the public sector, which accounted for approximately two-thirds of total order intake.

The order backlog increased by 21.1% to €337.7 million as of March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: €278.9 million), providing a solid foundation for further growth in the current fiscal year.



Outlook for 2026

The Board continues to expect a revenue increase to €460–€500 million for 2026. The EBIT forecast (€53 to €58 million) and the EBITDA forecast (€76 to €84 million) are also confirmed.

The full Group Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2026 is available at www.secunet.com.

Key figures



(In Mio. Euro) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 +/- Order Intake 143.0 75.0 +90.7 % Revenue 81.8 78.3 +4.4 % EBITDA 1.4 6.6 -79.3 % EBIT -4.0 1.8 >-100 %

Contact secunet

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 201 5454-3937

E-Mail: investor.relations@secunet.com



secunet – Protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company combines products and consulting services to ensure resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specializes in areas with particular security requirements, such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalization projects and thus drive forward their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organizations. The company was founded in 1997 and is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

secunet is the IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.