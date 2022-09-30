|
30.09.2022 13:57:40
EQS-News: Semodu AG: Continued growth path after successful listing - First publication of SEMODU AG's half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022.
|
EQS-News: SEMODU AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
"While rising energy costs are leading to massive inflation, they are also resulting in a preference for ESG-compliant neighbourhood developments as well as new buildings that have self-sufficient energy sources," said Frank Talmon l'Armée, CEO of SEMODU AG, who thus sees the corporate developments as a confirmation of the strategic imperative of sustainability.
Due to SEMODU AG's business activities with a focus on modular construction, there is a fundamental competitive advantage compared to conventional construction, which could have an increased impact in the environment of the increasingly difficult market. In particular, the reduced use of resources, as well as a lower use of personnel in production can probably lead to cost advantages and strengthen the competitive position of SEMODU AG. At present, the projects of SEMODU AG are each in a project phase, which makes it possible to react to the current market developments in a wait-and-see manner.
Risk management continues to be an integral part of the strategy and all business processes for SEMODU AG. Despite adverse market conditions as well as ongoing (inter)national challenges, SEMODU AG is cautiously optimistic about the future.
You can find more information about SEMODU at: https://semodu.com/investor-relations/.
Contact: Benedict Heidbüchel, LL.M.
Head of Investor Relations
SEMODU AG
Phone +49 1590 1798 785
investor-relations@semodu.com
30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semodu AG
|Maximilianstraße 2
|80539 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://semodu.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS6H7
|WKN:
|A2GS6H
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1454143
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1454143 30.09.2022 CET/CEST
