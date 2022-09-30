Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 13:57:40

EQS-News: Semodu AG: Continued growth path after successful listing - First publication of SEMODU AG's half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022.

EQS-News: SEMODU AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Semodu AG: Continued growth path after successful listing - First publication of SEMODU AG's half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022.

30.09.2022 / 13:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • SEMODU AG generates net income of TEUR 40.95 in the first half of 2022.
  • Despite global economic distortions, positive share price development since first listing on the Munich Stock Exchange (+46% - reporting date 29 September 2022, 14:01 CET).
  • SEMODU AG continues to strive to increase the newly acquired project volume in 2022 compared to 2021.
While the Covid-19 pandemic moved more and more into the background, H1 2022 was increasingly overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. The immediate global impact continued to be prolonged supply shortages, a sharp rise in inflation, lower economic growth in the euro zone and turmoil on the financial markets.

"While rising energy costs are leading to massive inflation, they are also resulting in a preference for ESG-compliant neighbourhood developments as well as new buildings that have self-sufficient energy sources," said Frank Talmon l'Armée, CEO of SEMODU AG, who thus sees the corporate developments as a confirmation of the strategic imperative of sustainability.

Due to SEMODU AG's business activities with a focus on modular construction, there is a fundamental competitive advantage compared to conventional construction, which could have an increased impact in the environment of the increasingly difficult market. In particular, the reduced use of resources, as well as a lower use of personnel in production can probably lead to cost advantages and strengthen the competitive position of SEMODU AG. At present, the projects of SEMODU AG are each in a project phase, which makes it possible to react to the current market developments in a wait-and-see manner.

Risk management continues to be an integral part of the strategy and all business processes for SEMODU AG. Despite adverse market conditions as well as ongoing (inter)national challenges, SEMODU AG is cautiously optimistic about the future.

You can find more information about SEMODU at: https://semodu.com/investor-relations/.
Contact: Benedict Heidbüchel, LL.M.
Head of Investor Relations
SEMODU AG
Phone +49 1590 1798 785
investor-relations@semodu.com

30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Semodu AG
Maximilianstraße 2
80539 München
Germany
Internet: https://semodu.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GS6H7
WKN: A2GS6H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1454143

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454143  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454143&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SEMODU AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SEMODU AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SEMODU AG 9,50 0,00% SEMODU AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen