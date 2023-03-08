EQS-News: Semodu AG: SEMODU and HAUBNER GROUP want to join forces in modular construction

EQS-News: SEMODU AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Investment

Most modern modular production plant in Europe planned



Neumarkt/Munich, Germany, March 8, 2023 - In view of the German government's goal of building 400,000 apartments per year, the HAUBNER GROUP and SEMODU AG intend to build Europe's most modern manufacturing plant for modular housing. The plan is to build a production facility of up to 40,000 square meters at the existing production site of the HAUBNER GROUP in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz.



At this site a production line for series modules is to be built, which is oriented towards the production processes of the automotive industry. This is intended to create a technological platform to initiate the next industrialization phase of residential construction. The housing modules are to be characterized by a high degree of prefabrication and will be produced in a highly automated manner with the predominant use of robotics. Annually, up to 180,000 square meters of living space could thus be manufactured at the site.



"We are convinced that serial modular construction is a decisive factor in the fight against the housing shortage in Germany," says Frank Talmon l'Armée, CEO of SEMODU AG. "With the planned manufacturing plant, we want to set standards in Germany when it comes to the production and provision of state-of-the-art living space." By bundling competencies, he said, the disruptive potential can be leveraged and the expertise from the SEMODU methodology can be rolled out across the board.



Wolfgang Haubner, Managing Director of HAUBNER GROUP, says: "We are planning a level of automation that should be unique for a manufacturing plant in Europe. Our app-based software for the transparent production process also provides customers with real-time transparency and traceability of the production steps."



Production is to follow a clear and stringent mathematical logic for module sizes in order to be able to produce highly efficiently and economically, while at the same time delivering the most variable contemporary homes possible with high architectural standards. The preferred construction method will be the wood frame construction as well as the CLT construction, whereby the production in hybrid construction (wood and concrete) should also remain possible. In accordance with the philosophy of the two companies, the products will be built and later operated in a CO2-neutral manner.



The partners intend to involve the Bavarian state government as well as the government of the Upper Palatinate in the planning as soon as possible. During this year's international real estate trade fair MIPIM in Cannes, talks with investors are also already planned.



SEMODU will contribute the experience gained from its own development and its manufacturing method, while HAUBNER will contribute its competence in production gained over decades.



HAUBNER GROUP:

The story begins in 1996, when the foundation stone for the medium-sized staircase company was laid in Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate. Today, the HAUBNER Group is managed by the 1st and 2nd generation and is successfully active as a family business in many markets. Over the decades, the range of services has been continuously expanded and new business areas have been developed, redefining the future of construction. The passion of entrepreneurial action and the know-how in innovative construction technologies make us a creative and powerful partner of the construction industry.

The group of companies, which operates throughout Germany, currently employs around 250 people and is divided into the key business areas of staircase construction, modular system construction, garage construction and modular building.

Further information: www.haubner-group.de



SEMODU:

SEMODU AG develops high-quality building modules and new methods for controlling buildings based on state-of-the-art software solutions and complex mathematical systems. Together with municipalities and partners from architecture, building technology, module production as well as the energy sector, SEMODU thus advances the future of buildings and cities - affordable, CO2-neutral and at the same time modern and livable. With locations in Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Berlin and Mannheim the enterprise around executive committee Frank Talmon l'Armée is country widely and internationally active among other things with projects in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Berlin, Brandenburg, Hessen and North Rhine-Westphalia. Further information: www.semodu.com



