EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding:

Results of the 134th Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding

Vienna, 25 April 2023 At the 134th Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board's proposal to pay for 2022 a base dividend of EUR 1.50 per share as well as a conditional additional dividend of EUR 3.00 per share after the sale of the medical business to shareholders was approved.

Thomas Cord Prinzhorn and Marion Weissenberger-Eibl were newly elected to the Supervisory Board until the conclusion of the General Meeting resolving upon the discharge for the business year 2025.

Claus Möhlenkamp and Klaus Erkes were re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board until the conclusion of the General Meeting resolving upon the discharge for the business year 2026.

Resolutions were passed on all other items on the agenda in accordance with the resolutions proposed by the management.

At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, which took place following the Annual General Meeting, Thomas Cord Prinzhorn was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He takes over from Stefan Fida who headed the control body on an interim basis since December 2022. Mr. Fida was elected Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

 

 

For questions, please contact: 

Alexander Kleedorfer
Director Group Brand Management (Interim),
Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8464
alexander.kleedorfer@semperitgroup.com		 Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
 
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

 

 www.semperitgroup.com

http://www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

 

About Semperit
 

The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group that develops and produces polymer products for the industrial and medical sectors, selling them in over 100 countries around the world: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. Founded in 1824, this long-standing Austrian company has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The Semperit Group employs around 6,500 people worldwide in its continued and discontinued operations, including some 3,100 in Asia and approximately 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 16 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 779.8 million and an EBITDA of EUR 100.5 million in continued operations.


Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 79 777-310
Fax: +43 1 79 777-602
E-mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
