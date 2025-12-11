EQS-News: Semperit: CIO Gerfried Eder’s term on the Executive Board extended until 2029

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Personnel

Semperit: CIO Gerfried Eder’s term on the Executive Board extended until 2029



11.12.2025 / 11:43 CET/CEST

Vienna, December 11, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding has extended Gerfried Eder’s term on the Executive Board ahead of schedule for a period of 3 years until June 30, 2029. Gerfried Eder, who has been with the company since 2000, has been a member of Semperit’s Executive Board as Chief Industrial Officer (CIO) since July 1, 2023. In this role, he is responsible for the Industrial Applications (SIA) division, which includes hydraulic and industrial hoses and profiles. His area of responsibility also covers commercial excellence, R&D, supply chain, procurement as well as occupational safety, environment, and quality.

Cord Prinzhorn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit: “Gerfried Eder has been a guarantor of outstanding performance for 25 years. With his clear focus on efficiency and sales excellence, he has made a significant contribution to further developing the company. The extension of his contract is a sign of continuity and the ongoing strong focus on the sustainable expansion of our market position. We look forward to continuing on this path together.”

Gerfried Eder, CIO of Semperit: “Lean processes and a high level of innovation power form the solid foundation of our business. We can only make the most of growth opportunities and further improve our market position if we create added value for our customers. That is why we continue to expand our cost leadership, technological strength, and customer focus to benefit disproportionately from positive market trends.”

The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding consists of the following three members: Manfred Stanek (CEO), Helmut Sorger (CFO), Gerfried Eder (CIO).

Got any questions?

Bettina Schragl

Director Communications & Capital Markets

+43 676 8715 8257

bettina.schragl@semperitgroup .com

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 676.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 84.9 million.