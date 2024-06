EQS-News: Semperit: Executive Board Chairman Karl Haider will not extend his contract

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Personnel

Semperit: Executive Board Chairman Karl Haider will not extend his contract



10.06.2024

Vienna, June 10, 2024 – Karl Haider today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding that he will not be available for an extension of his Executive Board mandate, which expires on March 31, 2025. Karl Haider, who was appointed to the Executive Board on January 11, 2022, will continue to exercise his function as Chairman of the Executive Board until the end of his current mandate.

“The Semperit Group has successfully completed its transformation into the leading elastomer specialist for the industry. With its two powerful divisions, it stands on a strong and stable foundation, and I will work with full commitment on its further profitable development until the last day. After a total of 15 years as a senior manager and board member in international corporations, I would like to have more time for my family after my current mandate expires and devote more time to non-executive tasks in future,” explains Karl Haider.

Thomas Cord Prinzhorn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding: “The

Semperit Group is looking back on a successful operational realignment, which serves as an optimal platform for further growth, is financially strong and has a broad-based management team that will continue to drive the expansion of the business. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Karl Haider, who was the driving force behind the transformation of the company with the milestones of the sale of the medical business and the expansion into the fast-growing liquid silicone market and who will continue to drive forward all important projects with his usual vigor until he hands over the chairmanship of the Executive Board.”

The Supervisory Board will start the search for a successor to Karl Haider immediately.

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focusses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group, and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,300 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 721.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million.