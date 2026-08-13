Semperit Aktie
WKN: 78555 / ISIN: AT0000785555
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13.08.2026 07:30:13
EQS-News: Semperit on a profitable growth path in the first half of 2026
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EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Semperit on a profitable growth path in the first half of 2026
“The strong earnings performance in the first half of the year demonstrates the high scalability of our business model. Higher sales volumes, improved capacity utilization and the consistent implementation of our cost and efficiency measures have significantly strengthened profitability. Against this backdrop, we have raised our earnings guidance for the full year. Even though we anticipate more headwinds in the second half of the year, we expect a significant improvement in profitability for full-year 2026 compared to the previous year. At the same time, we continue to make good progress in implementing our growth strategy across both divisions,” said Semperit CEO Manfred Stanek.
The Semperit Group has a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 49.5% (December 31, 2025: 48.5%) and a conservative leverage ratio – measured as net financial debt to EBITDA – of 0.7x (December 31, 2025: 1.2x). Liquidity reserves rose to EUR 106.5 million as of the reporting date (December 31, 2025: EUR 94.8 million).
Free cash flow more than doubled to EUR 30.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 13.9 million), which gives Semperit a strong financial foundation to take advantage of growth opportunities in a targeted manner.
Outlook
After a successful first half of the year, the forecast for operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of approximately EUR 5 million) was raised to approximately EUR 100 million as early as July (previously: approximately EUR 95 million). Semperit continues to expect revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range.
The full-year forecast implies a significantly more challenging second half of the year than the first six months. On the one hand, the sharp rise in raw material costs resulting from the escalation in the Middle East will impact earnings and weigh particularly heavily on the third quarter. On the other hand, considerable geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties remain.
Market trends continue to be mixed in both divisions. While individual business units are performing robustly and initial signs of stabilization are emerging in selected end markets, demand in more cyclical segments and many customers’ willingness to invest remain subdued. In addition, extended product life cycles and project delays in certain areas are leading to limited visibility for the second half of the year.
The focus is therefore increasingly on defending the margins achieved through consistent price management, operational excellence and further efficiency measures. Overall, Semperit expects a significant improvement in profitability for 2026 compared to the previous year.
Detailed results
The Semperit Group, which focuses on industrial customers with its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications (SIA) and Semperit Engineered Applications (SEA), generated revenues of EUR355.9million in the first half of 2026 (+11.1%).
The SIA division, which comprises hoses and profiles, increased revenue by 12.0% to EUR 149.7 million and EBITDA by 72.7% to EUR 41.9 million, resulting in a significant improvement in the EBITDA margin to 28.0% (previous year: 18.1%). The SEA Division (Form, Belting and LSR), which was primarily impacted by customer project delays in the previous year’s period, posted a 10.4% increase in revenue to EUR 206.2 million. EBITDA more than doubled, reaching EUR 32.4 million and causing the division’s EBITDA margin to recover significantly to 15.7% (previous year: 7.9%).
In the Group, inventories of own products increased by EUR 4.8 million to EUR 13.5 million (previous year: EUR 8.7 million). This primarily reflects the strategic build-up of inventory in preparation for higher volumes, as well as seasonal pre-production effects. Total expenses rose slightly by 1.7% to EUR 309.8 million (previous year: EUR 304.7 million). Cost of materials (including energy and purchased services) amounted to EUR 151.7 million (previous year: EUR 145.8 million), of which EUR 2.2 million was passed on to the buyer of the medical business as part of the joint use agreement for premises. Personnel expenses, at EUR 115.3 million, were roughly on par with the previous year’s level (previous year: EUR 114.5 million). At EUR 42.8 million, other operating expenses were 3.6% below the previous year’s figure (EUR 44.4 million).
EBITDA thus more than doubled to EUR 66.6 million (previous year: EUR 30.7 million) in the first half of the year. This means that the positive momentum from the second half of 2025 – during which EBITDA of EUR 48.8 million was generated – has continued to gain ground. The EBITDA margin increased to 18.7% (previous year: 9.6%).
Operating EBITDA (excluding project costs for the Group-wide digital transformation project “oneERP”) amounted to EUR 69.0 million (previous year: EUR 32.9 million), and the margin to 19.4% (previous year: 10.3%). EBITDA was adjusted for effects recognized in income related to the Group’s lead project for digital transformation (“oneERP”) amounting to EUR 2.3 million (prior year: EUR 2.2 million).
Regular depreciation and amortization remained stable at EUR 24.9 million (previous year: EUR 24.7 million). EBIT multiplied to EUR 41.7 million (previous year: EUR 2.6 million).
The financial result improved to EUR -5.3 million (previous year: EUR -11.3 million), which was primarily due to an improved result from foreign exchange differences, as the prior-year period had been weighed down by negative currency effects – primarily related to the weakness of the U.S. dollar. In addition, financing expenses decreased as a result of lower financial liabilities.
Tax expenses increased to EUR 7.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.5 million). Earnings after tax turned significantly positive to EUR 28.6 million (previous year: EUR -11.2 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 1.39 (previous year: EUR -0.54).
Overview of the key financial figures of the first half year 2026:
¹ Operating EBITDA: before project expenses for the digital transformation project oneERP (H1 2026: EUR -2.3 million; H1 2025: EUR -2.2 million)
For further details please see the Semperit Group’s report on the first half year 2026: https://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/
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About Semperit
The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.
13.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 676 8715 8257
|E-mail:
|investor@semperitgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785555
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88
|EQS News ID:
|2381650
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381650 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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