EQS-News: Semperit: Positive momentum continues in the third quarter of 2025 

EBITDA improves to EUR 21.3 million in Q3

Revenue reaches EUR 483.4 million and EBITDA EUR 52.0 million in Q1-3 2025

Savings will reduce annual cost base by a further EUR 10 million in future

Recovery in order situation compared to previous year continues

Outlook for operating EBITDA in 2025 specified at around EUR 78 million

Vienna, November 12, 2025 – In the third quarter of 2025, the Semperit Group continued the improvement in earnings, which had begun despite a market environment that remained challenging. After a subdued start to the year, EBITDA rose to EUR 21.3 million in the third quarter, compared with EUR 19.6 million (Q2 2025) and EUR 11.1 million (Q1 2025). Revenue for the first three quarters amounted to EUR 483.4 million (–4.6%), EBITDA to EUR 52.0 million (–18.6%) and operating EBITDA before project costs to EUR 55.6 million (–14.3%).

“The order situation has recovered noticeably over the course of the year and contributed to the positive earnings development in the third quarter. At the same time, we have sustainably strengthened our margins with further measures to increase efficiency. The savings defined since the beginning of the year will again reduce our annual cost base by more than EUR 10 million,” says Semperit CEO Manfred Stanek. “Even though the market environment remains challenging, we believe we are very well positioned for the coming year. Our lean processes, our innovative strength and the development of new product segments enable us to benefit above average from even a slight market recovery.”

Free cash flow – net cash flow adjusted for interest payments, which is available for strategic growth, dividends and debt repayment – remained stable at EUR 22.3 million (previous year: EUR 22.4 million).

The Semperit Group has a robust balance sheet and financing base with an equity ratio of 47.0% (December 31, 2024: 47.2%) and a conservative leverage ratio, measured by net financial debt in relation to EBITDA, of 1.5x (December 31, 2024: 1.2x). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 86.6 million (December 31, 2024: EUR 126.0 million) after a Schuldschein loan with a nominal value of EUR 31 million was repaid from own resources in the third quarter.

Outlook

Operating EBITDA (before project costs) of around EUR 78 million is expected for the 2025 financial year (previously: EUR 65 million to EUR 85 million). The costs for the digitalization project oneERP that will affect earnings will amount to around EUR 5 million.

Detailed results

The Semperit Group, which focuses exclusively on industrial customers with its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications (SIA) and Semperit Engineered Applications (SEA), generated revenue of EUR 483.4 million (–4.6%) in the first three quarters of 2025. The SIA division, which comprises Hoses and Profiles, generated revenue of EUR 201.2 million (–1.0%) and EBITDA of EUR 37.7 million (–8.3%). This resulted in a divisional margin of 18.7% (–1.5 PP). In the Hose business unit, direct customers have stopped destocking, while the profile business continues to be affected by the weak construction industry. The SEA division (Form, Belting and Liquid Silicone Rubber/LSR), which was confronted with project postponements by customers in the conveyor belt and LSR mold businesses in the first quarter, recovered in the following quarters and generated revenue of EUR 282.2 million (–7.0%), EBITDA of EUR 26.3 million (–28.5%) and an EBITDA margin of 9.3% (–2.8 PP).

Inventories of own products increased in the Group by EUR 9.4 million in the first nine months as inventory levels normalized (previous year: inventory reduction of EUR 3.3 million). Total expenses remained stable at EUR 449.6 million (previous year: EUR 446.6 million). Cost of materials amounted to EUR 215.5 million (previous year: EUR 213.5 million), personnel expenses to EUR 166.5 million (previous year: EUR 166.4 million) and other operating expenses to EUR 67.6 million (EUR 66.7 million).

EBITDA thus reached EUR 52.0 million (previous year: EUR 63.9 million) and the EBITDA margin was 10.8% (previous year: 12.6%). Operating EBITDA amounted to EUR 55.6 million (previous year: EUR 64.8 million) and the margin to 11.5% (previous year: 12.8%). EBITDA was adjusted for effects on income from the Group’s flagship digital transformation project (oneERP) amounting to EUR 3.5 million.

Regular depreciation and amortization increased slightly to EUR 36.9 million (previous year: EUR 34.6 million). Impairment losses on intangible assets amounted to EUR 3.3 million and related to the customer base in the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) segment. EBIT thus amounted to EUR 11.8 million (previous year: EUR 26.8 million).

The financial result amounted to EUR –15.4 million (previous year: EUR –12.1 million), with the deviation primarily attributable to negative currency effects resulting from the weaker US dollar.

Tax expenses fell to EUR 4.8 million (previous year: EUR 7.7 million), bringing earnings after tax to EUR –8.4 million (previous year: EUR 7.1 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR –0.41 (previous year: EUR 0.35).

Overview of the main financial figures of Q1-3 2025

Key figures of the Semperit-Group, in EUR million 1-9 2025 Change 1-9 2024 Revenue 483.4 –4.6% 506.6 Operational EBTDA1 55.6 –14.3% 64.8 Operational EBTDA margin 11.5% –1.3 PP 12.8% EBITDA 52.0 –18.6% 63.9 EBITDA margin 10.8% –1.9 PP 12.6% EBIT 11.8 –55.9% 26.8 EBIT margin 2.4% –2.8 PP 5.3% Earnings after tax –8.4 n/a 7.1 Earnings per share (EPS), in EUR –0.41 n/a 0.35 Free cash flow before the sale of companies 22.3 –0.5% 22.4

¹ Operating EBITDA: excluding items that affect comparability

Balance sheet key figures, in EUR million 09/30/2025 Change 12/31/2024 Total assets 858.0 –6.0% 912.9 Equity 403.4 –6.4% 430.9 Equity ratio 47.0% –0.2 PP 47.2% Net Financial Debt 112.5 8.8% 103.3

Segment key figures, in EUR million 1-9 2025 Change 1-9 20241 Division Semperit Industrial Applications Revenue 201.2 –1.0% 203.3 EBITDA 37.7 –8.3% 41.0 EBIT 24.3 –8.9% 26.7 Division Semperit Engineered Applications Revenue 282.2 –7.0% 303.3 EBITDA 26.3 –28.5% 36.7 EBIT 0.5 –96.5% 15.2

¹ As part of the optimization of the industrial strategy, the mandrel hose product group was transferred from the Semperit Industrial Applications division (Hoses business unit) to the Semperit Engineered Applications division (Form business unit) with effect from January 1, 2025. The comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.

For further details please see the Semperit Group's report on the first three quarters of 2025:

About Semperit

