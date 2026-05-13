EQS-News: Semperit reports strong Q1 and confirms growth outlook

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Semperit reports strong Q1 and confirms growth outlook



13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Semperit reports strong Q1 and confirms growth outlook

Revenue up +7.9% to EUR 163.7 million

EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 26.8 million

EBITDA margin improved from 7.3% in Q1 2025 to 16.4% in Q1 2026

Earnings after tax turned positive at EUR 8.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR -7.2 million)

Free cash flow increased to EUR 13.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 8.7 million)

Outlook for operating EBITDA remains at approximately EUR 95 million in 2026

Vienna, May 13, 2026 – The Semperit Group had a strong start to 2026, with robust operational performance in the first quarter. Revenue and EBITDA increased significantly. This resulted in a strong EBITDA margin of 16.4%, driven by the solid performance of both divisions. Earnings after tax turned positive at EUR 8.9 million. For the full year 2026, Semperit continues to expect a return to growth.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Semperit Group seamlessly built on the strong momentum of the second half of 2025 and significantly improved its key performance indicators quarter on quarter. Revenue rose to EUR 163.7 million (+7.9%) in the first quarter, and EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 26.8 million. Accordingly, Semperit improved its EBITDA margin from 7.3% to 16.4% – also against the backdrop of an exceptionally weak comparable quarter in 2025. Operating EBITDA (before project costs) amounted to EUR 27.8 million (previous year: EUR 11.9 million).

“The performance in the first quarter of 2026 underscores Semperit’s operational strength and sustainable earnings potential. In line with our strategic priorities, we have driven efficiency gains, sales initiatives and innovation while maintaining strict financial discipline,” said Semperit CEO Manfred Stanek in his interim assessment. “Following our return to growth in the first quarter, we see Semperit well positioned for the full year 2026 to benefit disproportionately from a moderate market recovery. At the same time, we are keeping a very close eye on market dynamics characterized by uncertainty and managing raw material procurement based on our multi-source and multi-region strategy.”

The Semperit Group has a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 48.2% (December 31, 2025: 48.5%) and a conservative debt ratio – measured as net financial debt in relation to EBITDA – of 0.9x (December 31, 2025: 1.2x). Cash reserves amounted to EUR 101.8 million as of the reporting date (December 31, 2025: EUR 94.8 million).

Free cash flow stood at EUR 13.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 8.7 million). Semperit thus continues to have a strong financial foundation to both capitalize on growth opportunities and reduce debt in a targeted manner.

Outlook

For the full year 2026, Semperit continues to expect a return to growth, in the high single-digit percentage range and an increase in operating EBITDA (before project costs of approximately EUR 5 million) to around EUR 95 million.

Given the current geopolitical situation, uncertainties remain high. This applies in particular to price trends and the availability of raw materials, as well as the general demand situation.

Semperit is closely monitoring current market dynamics and managing this phase – as it has done in the past – with a high degree of discipline. In its raw materials procurement, Semperit consistently pursues a multi-source and multi-region strategy to ensure guaranteed minimum quantities and a stable supply for our production, even in the event of external disruptions. However, should the situation in the Middle East escalate further, potential supply bottlenecks cannot be completely ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Detailed results

The Semperit Group, which focuses on industrial customers with its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications (SIA) and Semperit Engineered Applications (SEA), generated revenues of EUR 163.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 (+7.9%).

The Semperit Industrial Applications (SIA) division, which comprises hoses and profiles, achieved revenue of EUR 70.3 million (+7.4%) and EBITDA of EUR 19.6 million (+73.9%). This resulted in a margin increase to 27.8% (previous year: 17.2%). The SEA division (Form, Belting and Liquid Silicone), which was primarily impacted by project delays at customers in the prior-year period, increased revenue to EUR 93.4 million (+8.3%) and EBITDA to EUR 11.5 million (>100%), raising the EBITDA margin to 12.3% (previous year: 4.6%).

In the Group, inventories of own products increased by EUR 11.1 million in the first three months, mainly due to seasonal factors (previous year: EUR 11.0 million). Total expenses fell by 1.9% to EUR 151.6 million (previous year: EUR 154.6 million). Cost of materials (including energy and purchased services) amounted to EUR 72.9 million (previous year: EUR 76.0 million), of which EUR 1.1 million was passed on to the buyer of the medical business as part of the joint use agreement for premises. Personnel expenses slightly increased by 2.3% to EUR 58.0 million (previous year: EUR 56.7 million). At EUR 20.7 million, other operating expenses were 5.2% below the previous year’s figure (EUR 21.9 million).

EBITDA thus more than doubled to EUR 26.8 million (previous year: EUR 11.1 million), continuing the strong performance of the fourth quarter of 2025 (EBITDA of EUR 27.4 million). The EBITDA margin thus increased to 16.4% (previous year: 7.3%).

Operating EBITDA (before project costs for the Group-wide digitalization project oneERP) amounted to EUR 27.8 million (previous year: EUR 11.9 million) and the margin to 17.0% (previous year: 7.9%). EBITDA was adjusted for the effects of the lead project for the Group’s digital transformation (oneERP) of EUR 1.0 million recognized in profit or loss.

Regular depreciation and amortization remained stable at EUR 12.4 million (previous year: EUR 12.4 million). EBIT was thus significantly higher than the previous year’s figure of EUR -1.3 million at EUR 14.4 million.

The financial result improved to EUR -2.9 million (previous year: EUR -5.0 million). This was primarily due to an improvement in foreign exchange differences, as the same quarter of the previous year had been negatively impacted by currency effects – primarily related to the weakness of the U.S. dollar. In addition, financing expenses decreased as a result of lower financial liabilities.

Tax expenses increased to EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 0.9 million). Earnings after tax rose significantly to EUR 8.9 million (previous year: EUR -7.2 million), which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.43 (previous year: EUR -0.35).

Overview of the key financial figures of the first quarter 2026:

Key figures of the Semperit-Group, in EUR million 1-3 2026 Change 1-3 2025 Revenue 163.7 +7.9% 151.7 Operating EBITDA1 27.8 >100% 11.9 Operating EBITDA margin1 17.0% +9.1 PP 7.9% EBITDA 26.8 >100% 11.1 EBITDA margin 16.4% +9.1 PP 7.3% EBIT 14.4 n/a –1.3 EBIT margin 8.8% n/a –0.9% Earnings after tax 8.9 n/a –7.2 Earnings per share (EPS), in EUR 0.43 n/a –0.35 Free cash flow before the sale of companies 13.1 +50.6% 8.7

¹ Operating EBITDA: before project expenses for the digital transformation project oneERP (Q1 2026: EUR -1.0 million; Q1 2025: EUR -0.8 million)

Balance sheet key figures, in EUR million 31.03.2026 Change 31.12.2025 Total assets 882.3 +2.9% 857.1 Equity 425.2 +2.3% 415.7 Equity ratio 48.2% –0.3 PP 48.5% Net financial debt 81.9 –11.0% 92.0

Segment key figures, in EUR million 1-3 2026 Change 1-3 2025 Semperit Industrial Applications division Revenue 70.3 +7.4% 65.5 EBITDA 19.6 +73.9% 11.3 EBIT 14.9 >100% 6.9 Semperit Engineered Applications division Revenue 93.4 +8.3% 86.2 EBITDA 11.5 >100% 4.0 EBIT 4.2 n/a –3.7

For further details please see the Semperit Group’s report on the first quarter 2026: https://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/

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Director Communications and Capital Markets/Spokeswoman+43 676 8715 8257

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.