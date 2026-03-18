Semperit Aktie
WKN: 78555 / ISIN: AT0000785555
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18.03.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Semperit with operational recovery in the second half of 2025 and return to growth in 2026
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EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Semperit with operational recovery in the second half of 2025 and return to growth in 2026
Semperit generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million (-2.1%) in the full year of 2025. EBITDA amounted to EUR 79.5 million (-6.4%) or EUR 83.6 million (-3.2%) before project costs for digitalization, thus exceeding the forecast. Despite negative FX effects of EUR 4.5 million mainly from the weakening of the dollar, the Group achieved slightly positive earnings after tax of EUR 0.4 million.
“The second half of 2025 clearly demonstrated Semperit’s operating potential. Through consistent cost discipline, stronger sales initiatives and a clear strategic focus, we were able to increase our EBITDA margin from 9.6% to 14.3%, exceeding our forecast,” says Semperit CEO Manfred Stanek. “In 2026, we want to return to a clear growth path. At the same time, we are investing in efficiency improvements, automation, and high-margin innovation and growth projects. This will bring us closer, step by step, to our medium-term strategic ambition of achieving revenue of one billion euros.”
The Semperit Group has a robust balance sheet and financing base with an equity ratio of 48.5% (December 31, 2024: 47.2%) and a stable leverage ratio, measured by net financial debt in relation to EBITDA, of 1.2x (December 31, 2024: 1.2x). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 94.8 million (December 31, 2024: EUR 126.0 million) after a Schuldschein loan with a nominal value of EUR 31.0 million was repaid from own resources in the third quarter.
Thanks to disciplined investment activity, free cash flow reached EUR 37.0 million (2024: EUR 45.8 million or EUR 52.4 million after the sale of companies). Semperit therefore continues to have a strong financial base for investing in further growth and systematically reducing its debt.
Outlook
Thanks to its significantly optimized fixed cost base, clear strategic positioning, and focus on innovation and the development of new product segments, Semperit believes it is well positioned to benefit from an expected slight market recovery. From today’s perspective, the Executive Board expects operating EBITDA to increase to around EUR 95 million in the 2026 financial year (before expenses of around EUR 5 million for the Group-wide oneERP transformation project) and revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range. Capital expenditure (capex) is expected to reach around EUR 50 million.
This assessment is based on the assumption of a moderate economic recovery over the course of the year and a stabilization of the current geopolitical uncertainties, particularly in connection with the war in the Middle East.
The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding has decided not to propose a dividend to the Annual General Meeting for the 2025 financial year. This is in line with the company’s dividend policy and reflects its current strategic priorities. Semperit CFO Helmut Sorger: “In order to position Semperit for the next stage of growth, we are systematically strengthening our financial base and investing in selected growth and innovation projects.”
Dividend payments remain an integral part of Semperit’s capital allocation strategy, with the clear aim of continuing to offer shareholders attractive dividends based on a strengthened financial foundation.
Detailed results
The Semperit Group, which focuses exclusively on industrial customers with its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications (SIA) and Semperit Engineered Applications (SEA), generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million (–2.1%) in the 2025 financial year.
The SIA division, which comprises Hoses and Profiles, achieved a 1.4% increase in revenue to EUR 270.9 million and a 4.0% increase in EBITDA to EUR 52.8 million. The EBITDA margin rose to 19.5% (2024: 19.0%). In the hose segment, direct customers have stopped reducing their inventories. The profile business continues to be affected by the weak construction industry. The SEA division (Form, Belting and Liquid Silicone Rubber/LSR), which was confronted with project postponements by customers in the conveyor belt and LSR mold production sectors in the first quarter, recovered in the following quarters and achieved revenue of EUR 391.5 million (–4.4%), EBITDA of EUR 42.5 million (–14.2%) and an EBITDA margin of 10.9% (2024: 12.1%).²
Inventories of own products decreased by EUR 3.4 million in the reporting year (2024: inventory reduction of EUR 15.0 million). Total expenses remained stable at EUR 594.4 million compared with the previous year (2024: EUR 587.9 million; +1.1%). The cost of materials amounted to EUR 283.4 million (2024: EUR 279.7 million) and included EUR 4.2 million in costs passed on. Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 222.0 million (2024: EUR 218.8 million), and other operating expenses totaled to EUR 88.9 million (2024: EUR 89.3 million).
EBITDA thus reached EUR 79.5 million (2024: EUR 84.9 million) and the EBITDA margin was 12.0% (2024: 12.5%). Operating EBITDA before project costs amounted to EUR 83.6 million (2024: EUR 86.3 million) and the corresponding margin to 12.6% (2024: 12.8%). EBITDA was adjusted for the cost effects of the oneERP digital transformation project in the amount of EUR 4.1 million.
Regular depreciation and amortization increased slightly to EUR 49.5 million (2024: EUR 47.5 million). Impairment losses on intangible assets amounted to EUR 3.3 million and related to the customer base in the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) segment. EBIT thus amounted to EUR 25.6 million (2024: EUR 35.0 million). The financial result amounted to EUR –18.7 million (2024: EUR –13.4 million), with the year-on-year change primarily attributable to currency effects resulting from the weaker USD in the amount of EUR –4.5 million.
Tax expense fell to EUR 6.4 million (2024: EUR 10.1 million), resulting in earnings after tax of EUR 0.4 million (2024: EUR 11.4 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.02 (2024: EUR 0.56).
Overview of the main financial figures of the financial year 2025:
¹ Operating EBITDA: before project expenses for the digital transformation project oneERP (2025: EUR–4.1 million; 2024: EUR–1.5 million)
² As part of the optimization of the industrial strategy, the mandrel hose product group was transferred from the Semperit Industrial Applications division (Hoses business unit) to the Semperit Engineered Applications division (Form business unit) with effect from January 1, 2025. The comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.
For further details please see the Semperit Group’s annual report of 2025: https://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/
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About Semperit
The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.
[1] As part of the optimization of the industrial strategy, the mandrel hose product group was transferred from the Semperit Industrial Applications division (Hoses business unit) to the Semperit Engineered Applications division (Form business unit) with effect from January 1, 2025. The comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.
18.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 676 8715 8257
|E-mail:
|investor@semperitgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785555
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2293050
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293050 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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