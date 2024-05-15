|
15.05.2024 07:30:14
EQS-News: Semperit with stable revenue and 9% EBITDA increase in Q1 2024
|
EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Semperit with stable revenue and 9% EBITDA increase in Q1 2024
“The market environment remained challenging, but the cost-cutting measures we introduced at an early stage are taking effect, and our industrial strategy with investments in our growth and a further increase in sales excellence is being fully implemented,” says Semperit CEO Karl Haider. “We thus confirm our guidance and see ourselves well on track to increase our EBITDA to around EUR 80 million in the full year 2024.”
Semperit has also come a big step closer to the second and final closing of the sale of the remaining medical business. It was agreed that Semperit would take over the contract manufacturing of surgical gloves for Harps for up to five years – i.e. until 2028 – after selling and handing over the majority of the glove business to Harps in 2023. However, a so-called co-use agreement was concluded with Harps already at the end of March 2024. This agreement stipulates that Harps can use certain properties at the Wimpassing production site after the complete purchase of the glove business. Semperit therefore expects this transaction to be completed within the next 12 months. In accounting terms, this means that Surgical Operations is presented as discontinued operations. This had a negative impact of EUR –1.4 million on the overall result.
Robust financial base
The Semperit Group has a robust balance sheet and financial base with an equity ratio of 45.1%, net financial debt of EUR 120.2 million and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 119.9 million. The debt ratio measured by net financial debt in relation to EBITDA was a conservative 1.6.
Earnings development in Q1 2024 in detail:
The Semperit Group has focused exclusively on industrial customers with the two divisions Semperit Industrial Applications (SIA) and Semperit Engineered Applications (SEA) since its reorganization in the previous year and generated stable revenue of EUR 176.0 million (–0.2%) in the first three months of 2024. The two divisions performed differently depending on the market environment and customer sectors. While the persistently challenging economic situation at SIA (comprising Hoses and Profiles) led to a decline in sales volumes and thus also a decrease in revenue by –25.0% to EUR 74.5 million, the SEA division (comprising Form, Belting and Rico/Liquid Silicone Rubber) benefited primarily from higher sales volumes. Sales in the SEA division thus rose by 31.7% to EUR 101.5 million, of which
Total expenses decreased by 3.6% to EUR 156.1 million. Cost of materials fell by 15.9% to EUR 74.8 million (previous year: EUR 88.9 million). This is primarily due to easing raw material prices and lower sales volumes in the SIA division. Personnel expenses increased by 17.2% to EUR 57.8 million (previous year: EUR 49.3 million), primarily as a result of the Rico takeover. Other effects included inflation-related wage and salary increases. This increase was partially offset by capacity-related adjustments to headcount. At EUR 23.5 million, other operating expenses were 0.9% lower than in the previous year (previous year: EUR 23.7 million).
Cost programs take effect
The cost-cutting programs introduced early in 2023 already reduced expenses by a total of EUR 9.9 million, of which EUR 4.1 million became effective in the first quarter of 2024.
EBITDA in continued operations improved to EUR 23.0 million (previous year: EUR 21.0 million) and the EBITDA margin to 13.0% (previous year: 11.9%).
Regular depreciation and amortization increased to EUR 11.4 million in the first three months of 2024 (previous year: EUR 7.4 million), primarily as a result of the acquisition of the Rico Group. EBIT from continued operations therefore amounted to EUR 11.6 million (previous year: EUR 13.6 million).
The financial result amounted to EUR –3.6 million (previous year: EUR –2.0 million), which was primarily due to a slight increase in bank liabilities for the financing of growth projects. Tax expenses remained unchanged at EUR 2.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.9 million).
Earnings after tax from continued operations were positive at EUR 5.0 million (previous year: EUR 8.7 million), while earnings after tax from discontinued operations amounted to EUR –1.4 million (previous year: EUR –8.3 million). Overall, earnings after tax (from continued and discontinued operations) improved to EUR 3.6 million (previous year: EUR 0.4 million). Earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of Semperit AG Holding thus increased to EUR 0.18 in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 0.02).
Free cash flow is the net cash flow adjusted for interest payments that is available for strategic growth investments, dividends and the repayment of debt. It amounted to EUR 3.5 million in the first quarter 2024 (previous year: EUR 6.9 million).
Overview of the main financial figures of the first quarter 2024:
For further details see Semperit’s report on the first quarter of 2024: https://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/
Contact:
About Semperit
15.05.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 79 777-310
|Fax:
|+43 1 79 777-602
|E-mail:
|judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785555
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1903117
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1903117 15.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Semperit AG Holdingmehr Nachrichten
|
15.05.24
|Semperit-Aktie springt an: Nettogewinn klettert (APA)
|
15.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime verbucht nachmittags Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Anleger in Wien halten sich zurück: ATX Prime präsentiert sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Börse Wien in Rot: ATX Prime gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|EQS-AFR: Semperit AG Holding: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|EQS-AFR: Semperit AG Holding: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|EQS-News: Semperit im Q1 2024 mit stabilem Umsatz und 9% EBITDA-Plus (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|EQS-News: Semperit with stable revenue and 9% EBITDA increase in Q1 2024 (EQS Group)