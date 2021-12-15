EQS-News: Sensirion Holding AG: VOC+NOx sensor for indoor air quality applications is now available worldwide

EQS-News: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion Holding AG: VOC+NOx sensor for indoor air quality applications is now available worldwide



Media Release: Product Announcement

15 December 2021, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

VOC+NO x sensor for indoor air quality applications is now available worldwide

Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, presents the SGP41 VOC+NO x sensor for indoor air quality applications. The sensor is designed as a digital smart switch and regulation unit for air treatment devices such as air purifiers.

Good air quality is an important component of a healthy indoor environment because indoor air pollution can have harmful impacts on our health. There are many potential and common dangers found in indoor air, such as VOCs (volatile organic compounds), which are typically found in building materials, furniture and cleaning products, among others, and are emitted by humans, and NO x (nitrogen oxides), which are a by-product of combustion. Exposure to these pollutants can be limited by ensuring that enclosed spaces have sufficient ventilation. In addition, air treatment devices are used to eliminate harmful gases in indoor environments and thus avoid unhealthy situations. Equipped with Sensirion's new SGP41, air purifiers become smart by reliably monitoring VOCs and NO x at all times and removing these gas emissions automatically when the appropriate filters are installed.

The VOC+NO x sensor offers a solution for two complete sensors on a single chip, facilitating design-in and cutting design costs. By relying on Sensirion's proven MOXSens(R) Technology, the sensor's unmatched robustness against contamination by siloxanes results in outstanding long-term stability in terms of sensitivity and response time. The two sensor signals processed by Sensirion's powerful Gas Index Algorithm can be used directly to automatically trigger the removal of indoor air gas pollutants by air treatment devices without the need for user-device interaction. This sensor solution is thus well-suited to the constant monitoring of VOC and NO x levels, including potentially harmful events that are imperceptible to humans. Furthermore, automatic control of air treatment devices based on the SGP41's signals helps to save energy by turning them off once the VOC and/or NO x events have been taken care of.

"This sensor platform enables the simultaneous measurement of both volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, and therefore responds to the growing awareness of the importance of good indoor air quality and the stricter requirements for these applications. With the SGP41, Sensirion aims to further improve indoor air quality and help to protect our health and well-being," says Dr. Oliver Martin, Product Manager for Gas Sensors at Sensirion.

Both SGP41 and the evaluation kit are available worldwide through Sensirion's distribution network.

For more information about the SGP41 VOC+NO x sensor, please visit: www.sensirion.com/sgp41

Explore the capabilities of the SGP41 with the SEK-SVM4x evaluation kit and visit www.sensirion.com/my-sgp-ek

