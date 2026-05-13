Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
|
13.05.2026 07:29:43
EQS-News: Severe weather and Middle East conflict: Hapag-Lloyd Q1 result unsatisfactory
|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Severe weather and Middle East conflict: Hapag-Lloyd Q1 result unsatisfactory
Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the first quarter of 2026 with a Group EBITDA of USD 494 million (EUR 422 million). In the same period, the Group EBIT declined to USD -157 million (EUR -134 million) and the Group profit to USD -256 million (EUR -219 million). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, earnings were impacted by lower freight rates and operational disruptions as a result of severe weather conditions and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.
In the Liner Shipping segment, revenues decreased to USD 4.8 billion (EUR 4.1 billion), primarily due to the lower average freight rate of USD 1,330/TEU (Q1 2025: USD 1,471/TEU). Transport volume was 3.2 million TEU and nearly on par with the prior-year quarter – despite bad weather conditions in Europe and North America, which resulted in ongoing disruptions of terminal operations and supply chains. Additionally, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz led to disrupted volume flows. EBITDA decreased to USD 447 million (EUR 382 million), while EBIT amounted to USD -174 million (EUR -149 million).
In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, revenues increased to USD 168 million (EUR 144 million) in the first quarter of 2026 due to the first-time full consolidation of J M Baxi's container business as well as strong volume growth in Latin America and India. EBITDA rose to USD 47 million (EUR 40 million), while EBIT amounted to USD 18 million (EUR 15 million).
“The first quarter of 2026 was unsatisfactory for us, with weather-related supply chain disruptions and pressure on freight rates leading to significantly lower results. At the same time, our Gemini network has proven its resilience even under difficult conditions, helping us maintain a reliable service offering for our customers. We will stay firmly focused on our Strategy 2030 and the next milestones for the successful completion of our merger agreement with ZIM while we maintain our rigorous cost management as we navigate the volatile market environment,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
For the 2026 financial year, the Executive Board continues to expect the Group EBITDA to be in the range of USD 1.1 to 3.1 billion (EUR 0.9 to 2.6 billion) and the Group EBIT to be in the range of USD -1.5 to 0.5 billion (EUR -1.3 to 0.4 billion). This outlook remains subject to considerable uncertainty due to the highly volatile development of freight rates and the conflict in the Middle East.
* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Disclaimer
Press contacts
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326618
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326618 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AG
|
13.05.26
|EQS-News: Unwetter und Nahostkonflikt: Hapag-Lloyd mit unbefriedigendem Q1-Ergebnis (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|EQS-News: Severe weather and Middle East conflict: Hapag-Lloyd Q1 result unsatisfactory (EQS Group)
|
24.04.26
|Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie leichter: Hormus-Passage bleibt vorerst unmöglich (dpa-AFX)
|
24.04.26
|Schiff Hapag-Lloyds hat den Persischen Golf verlassen (dpa-AFX)
|
16.04.26
|Verband: Schiffe in der Golfregion werden weiter versichert (dpa-AFX)
|
02.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Hapag-Lloyd auf 96 Euro - 'Sell' (dpa-AFX)
|
26.03.26
|Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie tiefrot: Dividende bleibt trotz rückläufigem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2025 und schlägt Dividende von 3,00 Euro je Aktie vor (EQS Group)