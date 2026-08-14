EQS-News: SFC Energy achieves record first half with a strong increase in profitability – Forecast 2026 narrowed on the upside

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

SFC Energy achieves record first half with a strong increase in profitability – Forecast 2026 narrowed on the upside



14.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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SFC Energy achieves record first half with a strong increase in profitability – Forecast 2026 narrowed on the upside

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 18,445 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 8,522 thousand); adjusted EBITDA margin 22.4% (H1/2025: 11.6%)

to EUR 18,445 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 8,522 thousand); adjusted EBITDA margin 22.4% (H1/2025: 11.6%) Adjusted EBIT more than tripled to EUR 14,023 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 4,640 thousand); adjusted EBIT margin 17.0% (H1/2025: 6.3%)

11.9% increase in Group sales to EUR 82,352 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 73,607 thousand)

Significant rise in order intake to EUR 108,653 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 43,665 thousand); order backlog EUR 104,852 thousand (31 December 2025: EUR 78,625 thousand)

Forecast for the 2026 financial year narrowed on the upside

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 14 August 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader specialising in reliable hybrid energy supplies for the security, defence, industrial and critical infrastructure sectors, has published its figures for the first half of 2026 today.

Report by the Management Board

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “Our record performance in the first half of 2026 vindicates our strategic positioning in structurally growing markets. It underlines the scalability of our business model and shows how dynamic growth and shift in product mix are reflected in the disproportionately strong increase in operating profitability.

Geopolitical shifts, hybrid threats and advancing digitalisation are spurring demand for reliable, decentralised and resilient energy supplies worldwide. With our fuel cell and power management solutions, we are addressing applications in which conventional energy supply systems are reaching their limits. Accordingly, we are experiencing internationally growing demand, especially in the areas of defence, public and civilian security, critical infrastructure and industrial high-tech applications.

Valued at around EUR 42.7 million, the large-scale order for the delivery of modern, highly mobile fuel cell systems for military and civilian deployment scenarios in Ukraine provides compelling evidence of the relevance of our technology and reflects the broader, consistently strong demand. Modern (autonomous) military systems increasingly require reliable, mobile and difficult-to-detect supplies of electrical energy. Our solutions are thus making a strategically relevant contribution to the operational readiness of these systems. With the establishment of a local training, support and service organisation in Ukraine, we are ensuring immediate support of our users, and the planned localisation of the supply chain is strengthening our long-term position in this market.

At the same time, we are broadening our growth platform: through our investment in Oneberry Technologies, our partnership with General Dynamics European Land Systems and the acquisition of Siqens’ methanol reformer technology, we are expanding our customer and technology base, opening up additional applications and reinforcing our footprint in attractive international markets.

The significant increase in order intake and order backlog heightens the forward visibility of our continued growth. In light of the record performance achieved in the first half of the year, the continued high demand and the good order situation, we are able to narrow our guidance for 2026 in the upper range. We are thus well positioned to drive forward the next phase of profitable growth and to additionally reinforce SFC Energy as a leading provider of resilient power solutions for security-critical applications.”

Sales and orders

In the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026, the SFC Energy Group recorded sales of EUR 82,352 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 73,607 thousand), marking an increase of 11.9%. The main driver was the strong organic growth in the Clean Energy segment, which more than made up for the decline in sales in the Clean Power Management segment. In addition, the partial execution of the large-scale order for the delivery of fuel cell systems to Ukraine, which was awarded in May 2026, made a significant contribution to growth. Accounting for a share of 69.4% (H1/2025: 52.1%), Europe was the region with by far the highest sales.

Sales by segment in EUR thousand H1/2026 H1/2025 Clean Energy 63,515 51,761 Clean Power Management 18,837 21,846 Total 82,352 73,607

Order intake totalled EUR 108,653 thousand in the first half of 2026 (H1/2025: EUR 43,665 thousand). The order backlog was valued at EUR 104,852 thousand as of 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 78,625 thousand).

Segment performance

In the first half of the year, the Clean Energy segment generated sales of EUR 63,515 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 51,761 thousand), marking an increase of 22.7%, strongly driven by the partial execution of the large-scale order from Ukraine. The segment’s share of Group sales widened to 77.1% (H1/2025: 70.3%). Sales in the Clean Power Management segment fell by 13.8% to EUR 18,837 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 21,846 thousand). This decline in business in power management solutions was due, on the one hand, to the effect of the relatively high sales in the same period of the previous year and, on the other hand, to the unexpectedly low order intake from one key account customer. The segment’s share of Group sales contracted accordingly to 22.9% (H1/2025: 29.7%).

Earnings

The increase in Group sales led to a 23.9% increase in gross profit to EUR 38,759 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 31,270 thousand). The resulting Group gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of sales) widened to 47.1% (H1/2025: 42.5%), thus increasing significantly.

Gross profit for the individual segments compared to the previous year is as follows:

Gross profit by segment in EUR thousand H1/2026 H1/2025 Clean Energy 33,421 24,323 Clean Power Management 5,337 6,947 Total 38,759 31,270

EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects climbed by 116.4% to EUR 18,445 thousand in the first half of 2026 (H1/2025: EUR 8,522 thousand). The adjusted EBITDA margin widened accordingly to 22.4% (H1/2025: 11.6%). EBIT adjusted for non-recurring effects rose to EUR 14,023 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 4,640 thousand), yielding a margin of 17.0% (H1/2025: 6.3%). The first half of the year closed with a consolidated net result of EUR 7,275 thousand (H1/2025: EUR 257 thousand). Basic earnings per share in accordance with IFRS came to EUR 0.42 (H1/2025: EUR 0.02), while diluted earnings per share reached EUR 0.41 (H1/2025: EUR 0.02).

Statement of financial position and employee development

As of 30 June 2026, the equity ratio stood at 71.6%, virtually unchanged over the end of 2025 (72.0%). The net financial position (freely available cash and cash equivalents less liabilities to banks) amounted to EUR 41,157 thousand as of 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 43,290 thousand). As of 30 June 2026, the SFC Energy Group had 501 permanent employees (31 December 2025: 495).

Forecast for 2026

In light of the record performance achieved in the first half of the year, expected deliveries and the current order backlog, the Management Board is narrowing the forecast for the 2026 financial year, which was raised on 12 May 2026, as follows:

The Management Board now expects Group sales to be in the upper range of the target corridor between EUR 166.0 million and EUR 175.0 million (previously: between EUR 163.0 million and EUR 175.0 million). The guidance for the adjusted EBITDA is narrowed to between EUR 31.5 million and EUR 34.0 million (previously: between EUR 29.0 million and EUR 34.0 million), corresponding to the upper half of the published target corridor. Adjusted EBIT is now expected to be in a corridor of between EUR 21.5 million and EUR 25.5 million (previously: between EUR 20.5 million and EUR 25.5 million), corresponding to the upper range of the published target corridor.

Key figures H1 2026/H1 2025

EUR thousands 1 Jan. - 30 June 2026 1 Jan. - 30 June 2025 Sales 82,352 73,607 Gross profit 38,759 31,270 Gross margin 47.1% 42.5% EBITDA 15,487 4,581 EBITDA margin 18.8% 6.2% Adjusted EBITDA 18,445 8,522 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.4% 11.6% EBIT 11,065 698 EBIT margin 13.4% 0.9% Adjusted EBIT 14,023 4,640 Adjusted EBIT margin 17.0% 6.3% Consolidated net result for the period 7,275 257 Order backlog* 104,852 78,625

* As of 30 June 2026/31 December 2025

Detailed financial information

SFC Energy AG’s report on the first half of the year is available at www.sfc.com.

SFC Energy AG will be holding a conference call in English for interested investors and members of the press at 9.00 a.m. today, 14 August 2026.

To take part in the conference call, please register here:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3604613&linkSecurityString=a21797f43

In addition, the Management Board of SFC Energy will be holding a presentation at the Hamburg Investor Days on 26 August 2026. To take part in the live stream of the presentation at 1:00 p.m., please register here.

Invitation link for group presentation at the 16th Hamburg Investor Days



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader specialising in reliable hybrid energy supplies for the security, defence, industrial and critical infrastructure sectors.

Leveraging its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and produces pioneering hybrid power systems for off-grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s platforms address the growing global demand for resilient, decentralised energy supplies in military applications, civil security and surveillance technology as well as in industrial applications on a reliable, cost-efficient and sustainable basis. In addition, the company provides high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defence and life science industries.

The company is headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, and has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. With a team of 500 employees, SFC Energy serves its customers around the world on a daily basis.

SFC Energy AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX selection index since 2022 (WKN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

E-Mail: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com

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This corporate news may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections regarding the future development of the company (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements can be recognised by terms such as “assume”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “will” or “should” as well as their negation and similar variants or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not based on historical facts. They are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the Management Board of SFC Energy AG and involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements contained in this corporate news apply only as of the date of this release. The company will not update or revise the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this corporate news to reflect any subsequent events, circumstances or inaccuracies that may arise after the date of this corporate news as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and assumes no obligation to do so. We provide no guarantee whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will materialise.