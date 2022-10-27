|
27.10.2022 07:30:12
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG: Alberta oil producer places multiple follow-up orders with a total volume of more than CAD 10 million
|
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy AG - Press release
SFC Energy AG: Alberta oil producer places multiple follow-up orders with a total volume of more than CAD 10 million
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 27, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received multiple follow-up orders for its fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) from an oil producer in Alberta. The orders total in excess of CAD 10 million.
These VFD systems operate electric submersible pumps (ESPs) used to artificially lift oil at the well pads. The unique integration capabilities and specific ESP VFD firmware significantly reduce installation and operating costs. Additional benefits are improved pump uptimes, optimized pump operation and augmented oil production.
"The follow-up orders impressively underline that customers can rely on our comprehensive know-how and SFC Energy's many years of experience. Our VFD systems help our customers to set up applications in a more energy-efficient way. This saves resources and makes an important contribution to reducing the carbon footprint," says Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG.
For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.
SFC Press Contact:
SFC IR Contact:
27.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|ir@sfc.com
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1473019
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1473019 27.10.2022 CET/CEST
