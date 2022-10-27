EQS-News: SFC Energy AG: Alberta oil producer places multiple follow-up orders with a total volume of more than CAD 10 million

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG: Alberta oil producer places multiple follow-up orders with a total volume of more than CAD 10 million



27.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

SFC Energy AG: Alberta oil producer places multiple follow-up orders with a total volume of more than CAD 10 million

Follow-up orders for more successful, fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) of SFC Energy

SFC Energy´s VFD systems help customers to significantly reduce costs and energy consumption with unique installation and operations benefits

Orders total in excess of CAD 10 million

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 27, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received multiple follow-up orders for its fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) from an oil producer in Alberta. The orders total in excess of CAD 10 million.

These VFD systems operate electric submersible pumps (ESPs) used to artificially lift oil at the well pads. The unique integration capabilities and specific ESP VFD firmware significantly reduce installation and operating costs. Additional benefits are improved pump uptimes, optimized pump operation and augmented oil production.

"The follow-up orders impressively underline that customers can rely on our comprehensive know-how and SFC Energy's many years of experience. Our VFD systems help our customers to set up applications in a more energy-efficient way. This saves resources and makes an important contribution to reducing the carbon footprint," says Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG.

