EQS-News: SFC Energy AG expands strategic partnership with Linc Polska – New framework agreement signed for 2026

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SFC Energy AG expands strategic partnership with Linc Polska – New framework agreement signed for 2026



09.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy AG expands strategic partnership with Linc Polska – New framework agreement signed for 2026

2025 framework agreement significantly exceeded through strong growth in Central Europe and Germany

New 2026 framework agreement of approx. EUR 1.5 million signed for 2026

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 9 January 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has further expanded its long-standing partnership with Linc Polska, one of Central Europe’s leading providers of mobile surveillance and security solutions.

Based on strong demand for mobile, off-grid surveillance solutions in Central Europe, Germany and new regions, the existing framework agreement for 2025 had been significantly exceeded. Based on this SFC Energy and Linc Polska have signed a new framework agreement for 2026 of approx. EUR 1.5 million. This agreement provides visibility for the coming year and reflects the dynamic growth in the regions covered by Linc Polska’s organization. At the same time, it serves as a planning basis for the continued collaboration beyond the current financial year.

The EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells will be deployed in mobile CCTV surveillance units (MSU), ensuring a reliable, autonomous and emission-free power supply for critical security infrastructure. EFOY fuel cells enable silent, low-maintenance and emission-free operation of mobile CCTV systems, offering significant advantages over diesel generators, particularly in urban areas and environmentally sensitive locations. The solutions are increasingly used for infrastructure protection, construction site monitoring and temporary security deployments.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “The new framework agreement with Linc Polska highlights the sustained momentum in demand for our fuel cell solutions for unmanned automated security applications. It strengthens our planning visibility and confirms the regional expansion of this business in Central Europe and other regions. The agreement also underlines the scalability and reliability of our technology in critical infrastructure environments.”

Harald Dingemans, CEO of Linc Polska Sp. z o.o.:

“Demand for mobile, off-grid surveillance solutions continues to grow strongly across all Europe. The strongest growth we see in Poland, Germany, Ireland and in general in Public Security applications. Our cooperation with SFC Energy enables us to offer highly reliable and environmentally friendly systems. Looking ahead, we plan to expand our activities further and aim to establish a dedicated Linc Deutschland GmbH organization in 2026 to better serve the German market.”

Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable energy for critical infrastructure and applications beyond the grid. Focusing on resilient energy and power management solutions, the company serves high-growth markets in security, defense, infrastructure, IT and high-tech industrial equipment.

As a pioneer in fuel cell technology, SFC Energy offers innovative hybrid energy systems and high-precision power management solutions for stationary and portable applications worldwide. The company’s products are engineered to provide energy-efficient solutions, delivering optimized total cost of ownership (TCO) across its two strategic business segments as: Clean Energy and Clean Power Management.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has international subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Its international presence enables close proximity to core target markets and customers worldwide.

SFC Energy AG is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



SFC Energy AG IR and press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com