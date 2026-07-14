EQS-News: SFC Energy AG secures CAD 3.1 million follow-up order from North American mobile surveillance solutions provider

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG secures CAD 3.1 million follow-up order from North American mobile surveillance solutions provider



14.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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SFC Energy AG secures CAD 3.1 million follow-up order from North American mobile surveillance solutions provider

Follow-up order for EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells and accessories following successful initial order announced on 18 December 2025

Growing deployment of EFOY-powered AI-enabled mobile surveillance towers across Canada and the United States

Reliable off-grid power supply ensures guaranteed uptime while reducing emissions and total cost of ownership

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 14 July 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, has received a follow-up order worth approximately CAD 3.1 million from a leading North American provider of mobile security and remote video surveillance solutions.

The order includes EFOY Pro 2800 methanol fuel cells and accessories and follows the successful initial order announced on 18 December 2025. Revenue and earnings recognition are expected in the 2026 financial year.

The customer integrates SFC’s clean energy technology into its latest generation of AI-enabled mobile surveillance towers designed for urban and remote applications across multiple commercial and industrial sectors. Equipped with high-resolution camera systems and real-time alert functionality, the towers provide 24/7 monitoring of critical infrastructure, equipment, and valuable assets in demanding operating environments.

The surveillance towers are deployed in sectors including construction, mining, energy, pipeline construction, industrial facilities, commercial and retail locations, as well as automotive dealerships. Their rapid deployment capability and self-sufficient off-grid operation make them particularly suitable for temporary and remote project environments.

EFOY Pro fuel cells provide reliable, low-emission off-grid power and guaranteed uptime for mission-critical remote surveillance applications while offering a sustainable alternative to diesel generators. In addition to significantly reducing emissions, noise, and maintenance requirements, the solutions also provide an attractive total cost of ownership.

The follow-up order reflects the growing adoption of clean and reliable off-grid power solutions for remote surveillance and security infrastructure across North America and demonstrates significant scaling potential within SFC’s existing customer base.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “Receiving this significant follow-up order shortly after the initial deployment confirms the strong operational performance of our EFOY solutions and the increasing demand for remote AI-enabled surveillance applications. The increasing deployment volumes demonstrate both the scalability of our technology and the growing demand for reliable, low-emission off-grid power solutions across North America.”

For more information on SFC Energy’s Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure.

Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.

SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Website: sfc.com