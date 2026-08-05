SFC Energy Aktie

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WKN DE: 756857 / ISIN: DE0007568578

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05.08.2026 10:00:04

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG to host Capital Markets Day on 7 October 2026 – Save the Date

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
SFC Energy AG to host Capital Markets Day on 7 October 2026 – Save the Date

05.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG to host Capital Markets Day on 7 October 2026 – Save the Date

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 5 August 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it will host its Capital Markets Day on 7 October 2026 at its operations in Swindon, United Kingdom (UK).

The Capital Markets Day will provide a comprehensive overview of SFC's strategy, technology roadmap, and key growth drivers. Participants attending in person will have the opportunity to visit SFC's UK operations and experience its manufacturing capabilities first-hand.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: "Reliable energy supply has become a strategic capability. As geopolitical tensions increase and global demand for electrical power continues to grow – driven by digitalisation, the expansion of critical infrastructure and the increasing deployment of electrically powered systems in modern defense operations – resilient and decentralised energy solutions are becoming indispensable. At our Capital Markets Day, we look forward to demonstrating how SFC's technology leadership and international growth strategy position the Company to address these structural trends and create sustainable long-term value."

The Capital Markets Day will be held in English and will take place as a live event in Swindon. All presentations will also be broadcast live via webcast.

Please note: On-site attendance is reserved for institutional investors, analysts, and media representatives. Private investors are invited to follow the event virtually via the live webcast.

The official invitation, including the detailed agenda and registration information, will be distributed in early September 2026.

For enquiries regarding the event, please contact:

Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

For more information on SFC Energy’s Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.

About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure.

Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.

SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com

SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Website: sfc.com


05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912003HZPSTWYICYA50
EQS News ID: 2377058

 
End of News EQS News Service

2377058  05.08.2026 CET/CEST

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