EQS-News: SFC Energy AG wins follow-up order in Poland - Security company Linc Polska orders EFOY Pro fuel cells for more than EUR 1 million

SFC Energy AG wins follow-up order in Poland - Security company Linc Polska orders EFOY Pro fuel cells for more than EUR 1 million



23.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

SFC Energy AG wins follow-up order in Poland - Security company Linc Polska orders EFOY Pro fuel cells for more than EUR 1 million

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 23, 2023 SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has secured another order from Linc Polska. The Poznan-based security company is purchasing EFOY Pro 2800 series fuel cells with a total order value of more than EUR 1 million. The order will be fully recognized in sales and earnings in fiscal 2023.

The company, which specializes in civil surveillance technology, uses SFC Energy's EFOY fuel cells for the self-sufficient power supply of its mobile iTower camera towers. Linc Polska's iTowers enable real-time monitoring of large areas, such as construction sites, festival grounds, or industrial facilities, and can be controlled remotely via a cloud application. A permanent power supply is essential for the reliable operation of the systems. This function is performed by SFC Energy's EFOY fuel cells. They reliably supply the iTower applications with environmentally friendly power anytime and anywhere. This makes them an ideal solution to replace previously used diesel generators. Unlike diesel generators, EFOY fuel cells consume significantly less fuel, operate more efficiently, are quieter, and emit no harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), or particulate matter. Thus, the ecological power generators developed and manufactured by SFC Energy make an important contribution to the decarbonization of the global economy and thus to climate protection.

"Linc Polska has been a customer of SFC Energy since 2021 and has relied on our fuel cells time and again ever since. The follow-up order confirms to us that our Polish partner is convinced of the quality of our products and that the experience gained with the EFOY fuel cells delivered so far has been extremely satisfactory. At the same time, we are pleased to have Linc Polska as a committed partner in the race-to-zero for a climate-neutral energy supply. The EFOY fuel cells are making a tangible contribution to this goal, says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"Linc Polska is the largest supplier of civil surveillance technology in Poland. From this we derive the obligation for us to be in the best possible position both technologically and ecologically - also in the sense of our customers. That's exactly what we are with SFC Energy's EFOY fuel cells, because they guarantee a continuous power supply, expand the iTower's application possibilities, and are environmentally friendly. These are advantages for us and reasons why SFC Energy's EFOY fuel cells are our first choice, says Harald Dingemans, CEO of Linc Polska.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 60,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).



