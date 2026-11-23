SFC Energy Aktie
WKN DE: 756857 / ISIN: DE0007568578
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23.11.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG wins initial order worth CAD 1.7 million from new customer in Canada's energy infrastructure market
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EQS-News: SFC Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy AG wins initial order worth CAD 1.7 million from new customer in Canada's energy infrastructure market
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 23 November 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, has secured an initial order worth approximately CAD 1.7 million from a leading midstream operator in Western Canada.
The order supports a valve expansion project along a major Natural Gas pipeline in Western Canada and highlights the growing demand for autonomous energy solutions for remote and mission-critical infrastructure applications.
The deployment enhances operational resilience, improves monitoring and supports efficient, low-emission operation of critical pipeline infrastructure through a standardised and scalable system architecture.
This first order marks the beginning of a new customer relationship in Canada’s midstream sector and further strengthens SFC Energy’s position in the country's oil and gas and energy infrastructure markets. It underscores the Company’s ability to deliver scalable, integrated, and reliable Clean Energy solutions for mission-critical applications in remote environments.
The contract comprises fully integrated, turnkey energy systems based on EFOY Pro 12000 Duo fuel cells installed in EFOY ProCabinet 4260SX outdoor energy systems. The systems provide autonomous off-grid power supply by combining SFC’s direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) technology with solar charging, battery storage and integrated energy management within a standardised, field-ready platform designed for remote and harsh environments.
In addition, the systems feature integrated SCADAPack RTU-based control and automation functionality as well as satellite communication, enabling continuous remote monitoring, control and data transmission across the pipeline corridor.
Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG: “This initial order reflects the strong demand for reliable, autonomous energy solutions in critical infrastructure applications, particularly within the oil and gas industry. Our EFOY-based platform enables customers to operate remote assets safely and efficiently while reducing operational complexity. We are pleased to support this new customer and see significant potential for growth in the North American energy infrastructure market.“
For more information on SFC Energy’s Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.
Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.
Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of more than 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.
SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).
www.sfc.com
23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|ir@sfc.com
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003HZPSTWYICYA50
|EQS News ID:
|2439738
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2439738 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu SFC Energy AG
|
07:30
|EQS-News: SFC Energy AG wins initial order worth CAD 1.7 million from new customer in Canada's energy infrastructure market (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: SFC Energy AG erhält Erstauftrag im Wert von CAD 1,7 Mio. von Neukunden im kanadischen Energieinfrastrukturmarkt (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu SFC Energy AG
|12.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.11.26
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.26
|SFC Energy Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.26
|SFC Energy Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.11.25
|SFC Energy Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.25
|SFC Energy Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.25
|SFC Energy Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SFC Energy AG
|18,20
|2,02%
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