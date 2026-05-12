EQS-News: SFC Energy AG wins largest order in company history and raises 2026 forecast – delivery of combat-proven fuel cell systems worth approximately EUR 42.7 million to Ukraine

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG wins largest order in company history and raises 2026 forecast – delivery of combat-proven fuel cell systems worth approximately EUR 42.7 million to Ukraine



12.05.2026 / 17:31 CET/CEST

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SFC Energy AG wins largest order in company history and raises 2026 forecast – delivery of combat-proven fuel cell systems worth approximately EUR 42.7 million to Ukraine

Record order worth approximately EUR 42.7 million will be recognized in revenue and earnings in the 2026 financial year

Delivery of “combat-proven” hybrid energy supply systems (fuel cells and batteries) for military and civilian applications as part of an Enablement Initiative from the German Federal Government

Resilient, decentralized, and rapidly deployable energy supply for critical systems and unmanned applications (e.g., drones)

Virtually signature-free operation enables enormous tactical advantages and greater safety for personnel

Establishment of local cooperation for training, service, and support, as well as value chain for sustainable business development and growth beyond 2026

Raised forecast for 2026: Group sales of EUR 163 million to EUR 175 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29 million to EUR 34 million, and adjusted EBIT of EUR 20.5 million to EUR 25.5 million

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 12 May 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, has received a major order to supply modern fuel cell systems to Ukraine. The order, valued at approximately EUR 42.7 million, will be recognized in revenue and earnings in 2026 and is the largest single order in the company’s history.

The order is part of an Enablement Initiative from the German Federal Government and includes off-grid, combat-proven energy supply systems for military and civilian applications. The highly mobile and rapidly deployable hybrid energy solutions ensure a resilient and decentralized energy supply for operational forces as well as critical electronic systems, including communications, navigation, and reconnaissance technology. Depending on the mission profile, they also serve to charge the batteries of unmanned systems, such as drones.

Due to their very low thermal and acoustic signatures, they significantly enhance stealth capabilities and thus safety in the operational environment. The systems enable a continuous, low-maintenance, and low-emission energy supply. In addition, the fuel cell systems significantly reduce logistical requirements. The low demand for consumables significantly reduces weight and volume compared to purely battery-powered solutions and creates additional space for mission-critical equipment such as food supplies, water, and ammunition, while simultaneously extending mission duration.

In parallel with the delivery and commissioning of the systems, local structures for training, service, and support, as well as for regional value, are being established in coordination with the Ukraine Task Force of the Federal Ministry of Defence (BMVg). The aim is to ensure the sustainable use of the systems, support existing and additional branches of the armed forces, contribute to civilian reconstruction, and meet the demand for a reliable, decentralized energy supply beyond 2026.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “We thank Ukraine for its trust and are proud to be able to make a meaningful and important contribution as part of the German Federal Government’s Enablement Initiative. Following the successful deployment of our solutions under real-world conditions, we are supporting the forces with combat-proven, highly mobile systems. These combine a high degree of self-sufficiency, long runtime, and an extremely low signature. This provides clear tactical advantages while simultaneously increasing the safety of the forces.

At the same time, particularly in light of the recent visit by German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius to Ukraine, we are laying the foundation for the sustainable deployment of our technologies by establishing local support and value chain structures for both military settings and civilian applications as well as reconstruction efforts beyond 2026.

Our solutions enable a reliable energy supply for a broad range of applications – from portable and mobile systems to critical infrastructure. The record order strengthens our leading position in the defense and security market and highlights the potential of our technology in protecting critical infrastructure as well. Against this backdrop, we are raising our forecast for the 2026 financial year.”

Due to the large-scale order, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for the 2026 financial year. The Management Board now expects Group sales of EUR 163 million to EUR 175 million (previously: EUR 150 million to EUR 160 million), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29 million to EUR 34 million (previously: EUR 20 million to EUR 24 million), and adjusted EBIT of EUR 20.5 million to EUR 25.5 million (previously: EUR 11 million to EUR 15 million).

For more information on SFC Energy’s Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure.

Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.

SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Website: sfc.com