EQS-News: SFC Energy completes acquisition of stake in Oneberry Technologies

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Investment/Expansion

SFC Energy completes acquisition of stake in Oneberry Technologies



18.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy completes acquisition of stake in Oneberry Technologies

Entry into the fast-growing market for AI-driven security solutions (such as critical infrastructure protection, border security and drone defense)

Acceleration of expansion in Asia with Singapore as a regional hub

Major order of EUR 6.6 million highlights the strong demand for reliable, off-grid power supply for security-related applications in Singapore and Southeast Asia

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 18 March 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, has successfully completed the acquisition of a 15% stake in Oneberry Technologies Pte. Ltd. (“Oneberry”). With this investment, SFC is positioning itself strategically in a structurally growing market for AI-based security and surveillance solutions.

Oneberry is a leading provider of AI-powered security solutions for critical infrastructure protection, border security and drone defense, as well as autonomous monitoring and surveillance solutions for government and industrial customers.

In Southeast Asia, both companies are experiencing fast-growing demand for resilient energy solutions, particularly in areas such as border security, drone defense, crowd management, emergency and disaster response systems, and ad hoc security measures. Geopolitical tensions, growing national security requirements, economic uncertainty, and climate-related risks are driving this demand.

In response to this development, Oneberry is investing in ready-to-use, proven AI-driven solutions that benefit from the reliable energy supply provided by EFOY fuel cells.

Driven by this market momentum, SFC has secured a significant order worth approximately EUR 6.6 million. This order highlights the strong and long-standing partnership between the two companies, as well as their joint expansion into the Southeast Asian market. Over the past 15 years, Oneberry has implemented approximately 5,000 EFOY fuel cell-based solutions for safety-related applications, relying on proven technology.

The combination of SFC's low-emission fuel cell technology with Oneberry's AI and automation expertise enables integrated, off-grid, and autonomous surveillance and monitoring solutions. These solutions address a growing need for resilient infrastructure in security-related applications, while also opening up additional revenue and scaling potential for SFC.

Singapore serves as a regional hub for expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. In the medium term, the plan is to extend the joint business model to other regions, including North America and Europe.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “With the successful completion of the transaction, we are taking an important strategic step towards implementing our expansion strategy. Together with Oneberry, we have established a strong market position in Singapore for security-related applications, including critical infrastructure, border protection, and drone defense. The next step is to expand this regionally. The order from Oneberry confirms the demand for reliable, off-grid energy supply to increase security, and supports growth in 2026.”

Ken Pereira, CEO and Founder of Oneberry Technologies Pte. Ltd.: “The growing demand for intelligent security solutions is the result of geopolitical and climatic challenges. Our AI-driven solutions, coupled with a reliable energy supply from EFOY fuel cells, put us in an ideal position to meet this demand and establish sustainable, future-proof infrastructure. This significant order also demonstrates the confidence that our customers have in our ability to deliver effective solutions, even in challenging conditions.”

Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure.

Based on its world leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting-edge hybrid power systems for off-grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost-efficient and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.

SFC Energy AG is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



About Oneberry Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Oneberry Technologies was founded in 2003 by Mr. Ken Pereira. He had observed an alarming trend with the ever-increasing inefficiencies and complexities within the Security Industry. This is where technology is required to automate security processes and complement the strengths of security manpower, ensuring a more effective and efficient security force.

Oneberry strongly focuses on our innovation initiatives around automation, and the unification of physical security and technology. We provide our clients with seamless solutions to enhance their security and operational processes, while increasing productivity, and ultimately lowering overall security costs. Together with our in-house R&D team and with close partnerships and collaborations with industry players, we continuously innovate and develop technologies to raise the standards within the Security Industry. From cutting-edge video analytics to AI and security robots, we are building technologies of the future.

In today’s world, security does not stand on its own.

To learn more about Oneberry Technologies, please visit oneberry.com.



SFC Energy AG IR and press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com



Oneberry Technologies contact:

Sara Pereira

Director

Phone +65 6513 2168

Email: info@oneberry.com

Web: oneberry.com