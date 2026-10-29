EQS-News: SFC Energy continues strong, profitable growth in the first nine months of 2026 – preliminary figures – earnings guidance raised again

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Forecast

SFC Energy continues strong, profitable growth in the first nine months of 2026 – preliminary figures – earnings guidance raised again



29.10.2026 / 22:25 CET/CEST

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SFC Energy continues strong, profitable growth in the first nine months of 2026 – preliminary figures – earnings guidance raised again

Group sales increase to EUR 132.8 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M/2025: EUR 102.7 million)

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33.7 million after nine months already close to the upper end of the previous full-year guidance

Adjusted EBIT reaches EUR 25.7 million, already exceeding the previous upper end of the full-year guidance after nine months

Significant expansion of defense business, in particular in Ukraine, and a favourable product mix drive profitability

2026 earnings guidance raised again: adjusted EBITDA of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 38.0 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 25.5 million to EUR 27.5 million

Sales guidance unchanged at EUR 166.0 million to EUR 175.0 million

Conference call tomorrow, 30 October 2026, at 1:00 p.m. CET

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 29 October 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader for reliable hybrid energy supplies in the areas of security, defense, industry and critical infrastructure, significantly accelerated its profitable growth trajectory in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year based on preliminary figures and today raised its full-year earnings guidance again.

Based on preliminary figures, Group sales increased to EUR 132.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared with EUR 102.7 million in the prior-year period. At the same time, operating profitability improved disproportionately. Adjusted EBITDA rose significantly to EUR 33.7 million (9M/2025: EUR 10.8 million), already bringing it close to the upper end of the previous full-year guidance of EUR 34.0 million after nine months. Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 25.7 million (9M/2025: EUR 5.0 million), thus already exceeding the previous upper end of the full-year guidance of EUR 25.5 million at the end of the third quarter.

The strong earnings performance was driven primarily by the significant expansion of SFC Energy’s defense business, in particular in Ukraine, and the resulting improvement in the product mix. In addition, a higher gross margin in the European business of the Clean Power Management segment, lower expenses to date for the ERP project and lower-than-expected logistics and handling costs for the order from Ukraine (press release dated 12 May 2026) had a positive impact on earnings. The expenses for the ERP project were below previous expectations in the first nine months, with part of the expenses now scheduled for the fourth quarter.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “The development in the first nine months underlines the scalability of our business model: dynamic growth and an increasingly higher-margin product mix are driving a disproportionate increase in our operating earnings power. In particular, our market entry in Ukraine made a substantial contribution to the strong operating performance. Modern warfare generates fast-growing demand for electrical energy in the field. Our fuel cell solutions guarantee reliable, mobile and virtually undetectable power supply – enabling longer mission durations, reduced logistics effort and significantly enhanced safety for users. The encouraging improvement in the gross margin of our power management business, driven to a very large extent by growth with customers in the semiconductor equipment industry, is a further building block in consistently improving profitability.

At the same time, the positive development confirms our strategic focus on security-critical applications and resilient power supply. We are also investing selectively in further expanding our market position in new regions, such as the Middle East, in order to consistently capture the growth opportunities ahead.”

2026 earnings guidance raised again

Based on the preliminary figures for the first nine months, the Management Board today raised its earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year. SFC Energy now expects adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 36.0 million and EUR 38.0 million. The previous guidance was EUR 31.5 million to EUR 34.0 million. For adjusted EBIT, the Company now expects a corridor of EUR 25.5 million to EUR 27.5 million, compared with the previous range of EUR 21.5 million to EUR 25.5 million. Group sales guidance remains unchanged at EUR 166.0 million to EUR 175.0 million.

Outlook for the fourth quarter of 2026

Following the timely delivery of the first Ukraine programme at the end of the third quarter, the Management Board expects the product mix in the fourth quarter to once again be significantly shaped by civilian products, resulting in a relatively lower earnings contribution compared with the two preceding quarters. In addition, higher expenses related to the ERP project are planned, particularly in the final quarter, partly due to timing shifts from the first nine months, as well as additional investments in the further expansion of business development activities in Ukraine. These measures are intended to further strengthen SFC Energy’s operating platform and market position for continued sustainable growth.

Conference call and quarterly release

SFC Energy AG will hold a conference call in English for interested investors and members of the press tomorrow, 30 October 2026, at 1:00 p.m. CET.

To participate in the conference call, please register here:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5286323&linkSecurityString=104254beae

SFC Energy AG will publish its quarterly release for the period ended 30 September 2026 on 11 November 2026.



About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure.

Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.

SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com

SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Website: sfc.com

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This corporate news may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections regarding the future development of the company (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements can be recognised by terms such as “assume”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “will” or “should” as well as their negation and similar variants or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not based on historical facts. They are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the Management Board of SFC Energy AG and involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements contained in this corporate news apply only as of the date of this release. The company will not update or revise the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this corporate news to reflect any subsequent events, circumstances or inaccuracies that may arise after the date of this corporate news as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and assumes no obligation to do so. We provide no guarantee whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will materialise.