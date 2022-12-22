EQS-News: SFC Energy to be promoted to SDAX on December 27, 2022

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SFC Energy to be promoted to SDAX on December 27, 2022



22.12.2022 / 12:16 CET/CEST

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, December 22, 2022 SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, will be admitted to the SDAX index. Deutsche Börse announced in a statement yesterday (Wednesday) that SFC Energy AG's SDAX promotion will take effect on December 27, 2022.

The SDAX comprises the 70 largest companies by market capitalization and stock exchange turnover in the traditional sectors below the MDAX stocks. The market capitalization of SFC Energy AG is currently around EUR 416 million.

"As a fuel cell pioneer we stand for the new generation of power generation. After challenging years of development we are generating sustainable growth and remain technologically focused - with our promotion to the SDAX we reap the first fruit of our work. Hydrogen and fuel cells are key technologies on the road to climate neutrality, and geopolitical realities are accelerating the transformation. It is therefore a strong signal for the entire sector that a new representative of the hydrogen economy is now moving up into a selection index, thus giving the entire industry more attention. We want to take advantage of the opportunities presented to us by increased visibility of the company, its products and its stock - in Germany and also internationally. We are very happy about this tremendous SFC team effort and this milestone should be our reward and incentive for our further ambitious goals", says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

For more information, please refer to the Deutsche Börse press release:

https://deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/media/press-releases/Unscheduled-change-in-SDAX--3376532

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 60,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

