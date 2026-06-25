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WKN DE: A41YEV / ISIN: DE000A41YEV7

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25.06.2026 10:30:03

EQS-News: SG SAP Ecosystem 2026: DATAGROUP Named a Leader in SAP S/4HANA Transformation for Mid-Market Companies

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SG SAP Ecosystem 2026: DATAGROUP Named a Leader in SAP S/4HANA Transformation for Mid-Market Companies

25.06.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SG SAP Ecosystem 2026: DATAGROUP Named a Leader in SAP S/4HANA Transformation for Mid-Market Companies

Pliezhausen, June 25, 2026 – DATAGROUP has been positioned as a leader in the “SAP S/4HANA Transformation – Midmarket” category in the latest ISG Provider Lens® study, “SAP Ecosystem 2026.” In addition, the study rates DATAGROUP as a Product Challenger in the categories “SAP S/4HANA System Transformation” and “SAP Application Managed Services.”

Conducted annually by Information Services Group (ISG), the study analyzes service providers in the SAP ecosystem. Among other things, it evaluates transformation services related to SAP S/4HANA, managed services, cloud strategies, and expertise in the areas of artificial intelligence and business technology platforms. The results serve as a guide for companies in selecting suitable partners for the modernization and operation of their SAP landscapes.

Leader in SAP for Mid-Market Companies

The designation as a leader in the “SAP S/4HANA Transformation – Midmarket” category underscores DATAGROUP’s ability to support mid-market companies throughout the entire transformation process. ISG highlights DATAGROUP’s modular transformation approaches, the ValueCheck as a structured entry point into SAP S/4HANA projects, and the integration of transformation, hosting, and operations.

Furthermore, the study highlights DATAGROUP’s cloud strategy. In particular, the ability to combine SAP transformations with robust cloud offerings is becoming increasingly important for many companies in light of regulatory requirements and rising security demands.

Taking a Holistic Approach to SAP Transformation

In addition to its “Leader” ranking in the midmarket segment, ISG has positioned DATAGROUP as a “Product Challenger” in the categories “SAP S/4HANA System Transformation” and “SAP Application Managed Services.” With its classification as a “Contender” in the “SAP Business AI and Business Technology Platform (BTP) Services” category, DATAGROUP is also represented in the evaluation quadrant in another strategically important future area for SAP.

The results reflect key developments in the SAP market. Companies are increasingly taking a holistic view of SAP transformations, combining strategic consulting, migration, applications, cloud operations, and the continuous evolution of their systems. At the same time, topics such as compliance and the use of artificial intelligence within SAP landscapes are becoming increasingly relevant.

Mark Schäfer, Chief Production Officer at DATAGROUP, explains: “For many companies, the modernization of SAP landscapes is far more than just a technical migration project. There is a need for partners who can provide comprehensive support for transformation, operations, and further development—orchestrating not only the technology but also the applications built on top of it. The study’s results confirm our position as a reliable partner for midsize companies and demonstrate that we support our customers throughout the entire SAP lifecycle.”

Link to the study: https://www.datagroup.de/en/isg-provider-lens-sap-ecosystem-2026

 

About DATAGROUP 

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers.Around 4000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy. 

Contact 

AnkeBanaschewski 
Investor Relations&Corporate Communication 
presse@datagroup.de


25.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 711 4900 500
Fax: +49 711 41079 220
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A41YEV7
WKN: A41YEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
EQS News ID: 2352918

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352918  25.06.2026 CET/CEST

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