EQS-News: SGL Carbon: Restructuring ensures earnings forecast and creates basis for new growth

EQS-News: SGL Carbon SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

SGL Carbon: Restructuring ensures earnings forecast and creates basis for new growth



19.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SGL Carbon: Restructuring ensures earnings forecast and creates basis for new growth

Adjusted EBITDA of €135.0 million within the given guidance for 2025

Restructuring of the Carbon Fibers business unit successfully implemented

Demand from key markets such as semiconductor and automotive industries remains weak

Focus on developing new sales markets for 2026

Entry into new strategic market segments secures future growth Wiesbaden, March 19, 2026. The discontinuation of loss-making business activities as part of the restructuring of the business unit Carbon Fibers and the continuing weakness in demand in the semiconductor market segment weighed on SGL Carbon's sales performance in the past fiscal year 2025. Consolidated sales declined accordingly by 17.2% to €850.2 million (2024: €1,026.4 million).



Due to the lack of sales contributions, the company focused on securing profitability by implementing quick and consistent cost-saving measures. At €135.0 million, adjusted EBITDA was 17.1% below the previous year's figure of €162.9 million, but within the guidance for 2025 of €130 to €150 million. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained at 15.9% at the previous year's level (2024: 15.9%).



Sales development

The decline in Group sales is primarily attributable to negative volume effects, to which all four operating business units contributed. In particular, lower sales to customers from the semiconductor industry in the business unit Graphite Solutions (GS) weighed on Group sales. GS reported sales of €442.3 million, down €96.7 million on the previous year. Sales in Carbon Fibers fell by €60.9 million to €148.9 million due to the discontinuation of loss-making business activities. Process Technology (PT) was also unable to maintain the high sales level of the previous year. PT sales declined slightly by €7.4 million to €130.9 million. Burdened by the high level of uncertainty in the automotive industry and the associated lower order volumes, sales in business unit Composite Solutions (CS) also fell by €15.8 million to €108.8 million.



Earnings performance

The lack of high-margin semiconductor sales at Graphite Solutions (GS) in particular weighed on the Group's adjusted EBITDA. After €131.0 million in the previous year, GS achieved adjusted EBITDA of €81.1 million in 2025. In contrast, adjusted EBITDA for Carbon Fibers (CF) improved from minus €11.0 million in the previous year to €14.1 million in the reporting period due to successful restructuring measures. This was due to a significant reduction in fixed costs and strict cost management. Adjusted EBITDA in Process Technology also declined slightly from €33.0 million in the previous year to €31.8 million. Lower fixed cost coverage due to reduced capacity utilization impacted adjusted EBITDA in Composite Solutions (CS). Adjusted EBITDA for CS fell to €11.4 million in the reporting period, compared with €18.2 million in the previous year.



Earnings performance in the past fiscal year was significantly impacted by one-time effects and special items totaling minus €92.8 million (2024: minus €118.5 million). These include, in particular, restructuring expenses totaling €65.8 million, mainly from the restructuring of the business unit CF, which accounted for €59.8 million. The one-time effects and special items also include impairments on fixed assets totaling €23.6 million. After these adjustments as well as depreciation and amortization of €53.4 million (2024: €58.7 million), EBIT in 2025 amounted to minus €11.2 million (2024: minus €14.3 million).



Taking into account the slightly improved financial result of minus €30.4 million (2024: minus €32.6 million) and tax expenses of €36.7 million (2024: €32.5 million), the extensive restructuring measures and associated special effects resulted in a negative consolidated result of minus €99.2 million (2024: minus €80.3 million).



Net financial debt, equity, and free cash flow

In fiscal year 2025, net financial debt decreased by 8.6% to €98.9 million compared to the end of the previous year (2024: €108.2 million). The debt ratio remained stable at 0.7 as of December 31, 2025 (2024: 0.7). Despite the negative consolidated net income of €79.2 million - which included restructuring-related impairment losses on property, plant, and equipment totaling €23.6 million, as well as a write-down of capitalized deferred taxes in the U.S. amounting to €32.5 million - the equity ratio remained solid at 39.2% (2024: 41.5%).



The stability of SGL Carbon's financial structure is also reflected in its free cash flow, which remained almost unchanged at €37.0 million compared to the previous year (2024: €38.7 million) despite payments resulting from the restructuring of the Carbon Fiber activities, in particular the closure of the sites in Portugal and the USA. Overall, the restructuring is thus almost complete in terms of liquidity.



Outlook for fiscal year 2026

For 2026, we expect geopolitical conditions to remain uncertain and different developments in our key sales markets. Following weak demand for our products from the semiconductor industry in 2025, we do not anticipate a recovery in this market segment in 2026 due to continued high inventory levels at our customers. We also expect slower growth in the automotive market segment. In particular, existing trade barriers and increasing competition from Asia could lead to lower demand for our products for automotive applications. We expect a similar development for the European chemical industry. Here, high manufacturing costs and regulatory requirements in particular are weighing on production sites in Europe and, in some cases, leading to postponements of new projects and investments. For our other existing market segments, especially our industrial applications, we expect stagnant development in 2026 due to the prevailing general conditions.



When forecasting sales for the 2026 fiscal year, it should be noted that the full-year effect of the discontinuation of loss-making business activities in the business unit Carbon Fibers in mid-2025 will be fully reflected in sales in 2026. In line with expectations for our existing sales markets and largely unchanged economic conditions, we anticipate consolidated sales of between €720 million and €770 million (2025: €850.2 million) and adjusted EBITDA (EBITDApre) of between €110 million and €130 million for fiscal year 2026. Furthermore, as in previous years, we aim to achieve positive free cash flow again, which will be at the same level as the previous year (2025: €37.0 million).



“SGL Growth 2030”

A key focus of our work in 2026 and beyond will be the development of and entry into new growth areas. By implementing restructuring measures and adapting SGL's structures to the new size of the company, we have created a future-oriented platform that will enable us to make the most of growth opportunities in existing and new markets on the basis of our robust core business.

Our corporate strategy is based on three pillars: Further market penetration in existing markets , e.g., the semiconductor industry

, e.g., the semiconductor industry Focused expansion of our position in new market segments with above-average growth potential using existing materials and products

with above-average growth potential using existing materials and products Expanding our product portfolio through innovations in existing and new materials In addition to our core business, we have identified new applications that offer future growth potential for our company. We are focusing on three growth areas: Materials for energy generation. These are, in particular, certified specialty graphites for small modular reactors (SMRs) . SGL Carbon can supply all types of graphite required for this innovative industry. An initial success is the collaboration with X-energy in the US, one of the leading SMR technology developers.

. SGL Carbon can supply all types of graphite required for this innovative industry. An initial success is the collaboration with X-energy in the US, one of the leading SMR technology developers. Our capabilities and many years of experience as a supplier to the automotive industry enable significant growth potential in the defense and security industry . The future increase in demand for composite materials, e.g., for drone and military vehicle components, or protective equipment, offers a wide range of possible applications for our materials.

. The future increase in demand for composite materials, e.g., for drone and military vehicle components, or protective equipment, offers a wide range of possible applications for our materials. Another identified growth market is the aerospace industry. We already have qualified materials and have been supplying carbon fiber materials and components to the aircraft industry for several years. In addition to aviation, aerospace also offers growth potential for SGL Carbon. This sector also requires heat- and pressure-resistant materials, e.g., for the construction of carrier rockets for satellite transport or heat shields.



"Focusing on our existing portfolio, our robust balance sheet and financing structure, and the proven experience and expertise of our employees, we are well positioned for profitable organic and inorganic growth. Our long-term goal is to establish SGL Carbon as one of the leading suppliers of high-performance materials. Our ambition is to become a billion-dollar company again by 2030 with an attractive and profitable portfolio," emphasizes Andreas Klein, CEO of SGL Carbon.



Further details regarding business development in 2025, the forecast for 2026, and SGL's growth strategy “SGL Growth 2030” can be found in SGL Carbon's



Key figures 2025

in € million 2025 2024 Change Change

(in %) Group sales 850.2 1,026.4 -176.2 -17.2% Graphite Solutions 442.3 539.0 -96.7 -17.9% Process Technology 130.9 138.3 -7.4 -5.4% Carbon Fibers 148.9 209.8 -60.9 -29.0% Composite Solutions 108.8 124.6 -15.8 -12.7% Corporate 19.3 14.7 4.6 31.3% EBITDA adjusted* 135.0 162.9 -27.9 -17.1% Graphite Solutions 81.1 131.0 -49.9 -38.1% Process Technology 31.8 33.0 -1.2 -3.6% Carbon Fibers 14.1 -11.0 25.1 -- Composite Solutions 11.4 18.2 -6.8 -37.4% Corporate -3.4 -8.3 4.9 -59.0% Consolidated net result

(Shareholders of the parent company) -79.2 -80.3 1.1 1.4% Free cash flow 37.0 38.7 -1.7 -4.4% * * EBITDApre (adjusted EBITDA): Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for one-off effects and non-recurring items. Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Change Change in % Equity ratio (in %) 39.2% 41.5% -2.3%-points Net financial debt (in € million) 98.9 108.2 -9.3 -8.6% ROCE (EBIT adjusted) (in %) 9.8% 11.4% -1.6%-points

Outlook 2026 (in € million) 2026

Outlook 2025

IST Group sales 720- 770 850.2 Adjusted EBITDA 110 - 130 135.0 Return on capital employed

(ROCE EBIT adjusted ) 9% - 10% 9,8 Free cash flow at previous

year's level 37.0

“Slight“ = a percentage change of up to 10% compared to the previous year

“Significant” = a percentage change of more than 10% compared to the previous year





About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon is a global technology company specializing in carbon, graphite, and composite products and solutions for applications with exceptionally high requirements. Its high-quality materials and products are used in forward-looking industries such as automotive, energy generation, aerospace, semiconductor technology, and fuel cell manufacturing. In addition, we develop solutions for the chemical industry and a wide range of industrial applications.



In 2025, SGL Carbon SE generated sales of €850 million. The company employs around 3,800 people at 29 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.



Further information about SGL Carbon can be found at

Important note:

To the extent that our press release contains forward-looking statements, the latter are based on information that is available at present and on our current forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, entail known as well as unknown risks and uncertainties that may lead to actual developments and events differing substantially from the forward-looking assessments. Forward-looking statements must not be understood to be guarantees. Instead, future developments and events depend on a large number of factors; they comprise various risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may possibly turn out not to be appropriate. These include unforeseeable changes to fundamental political, economic, legal and societal conditions, particularly in the context of our main customers’ industries, the competitive situation, interest and exchange rate trends, technological developments as well as other risks and uncertainties. We perceive additional risks e.g. in pricing developments, unforeseeable events in the environment of companies acquired and Group member companies as well as in current cost savings programs from time to time. The SGL Carbon assumes no obligation and does not intend to adjust or otherwise update these forward-looking statements either.

SGL Carbon SE

Claudia Kellert – Head of Investor Relations,

Communications and Corporate Sustainability

Soehnleinstrasse 8

65201 Wiesbaden/Germany



Phone +49 611 6029-100

Fax +49 611 6029-101

press@sglcarbon.com

www.sglcarbon.com



LinkedIn

Facebook

Our growth strategy is complemented by the development of new material solutions in line with our customers' requirements. We see further future potential in particular in the product areas of coatings for the semiconductor industry and natural fiber fabrics for the automotive industry."Focusing on our existing portfolio, our robust balance sheet and financing structure, and the proven experience and expertise of our employees, we are well positioned for profitable organic and inorganic growth. Our long-term goal is to establish SGL Carbon as one of the leading suppliers of high-performance materials. Our ambition is to become a billion-dollar company again by 2030 with an attractive and profitable portfolio," emphasizes Andreas Klein, CEO of SGL Carbon.Further details regarding business development in 2025, the forecast for 2026, and SGL's growth strategy “SGL Growth 2030” can be found in SGL Carbon's annual report Key figures 2025About SGL CarbonSGL Carbon is a global technology company specializing in carbon, graphite, and composite products and solutions for applications with exceptionally high requirements. Its high-quality materials and products are used in forward-looking industries such as automotive, energy generation, aerospace, semiconductor technology, and fuel cell manufacturing. In addition, we develop solutions for the chemical industry and a wide range of industrial applications.Further information about SGL Carbon can be found at www.sglcarbon.com/presse . Please find a collection of press photos available for download here: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/newsroom/press-images/ To the extent that our press release contains forward-looking statements, the latter are based on information that is available at present and on our current forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, entail known as well as unknown risks and uncertainties that may lead to actual developments and events differing substantially from the forward-looking assessments. Forward-looking statements must not be understood to be guarantees. Instead, future developments and events depend on a large number of factors; they comprise various risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may possibly turn out not to be appropriate. These include unforeseeable changes to fundamental political, economic, legal and societal conditions, particularly in the context of our main customers’ industries, the competitive situation, interest and exchange rate trends, technological developments as well as other risks and uncertainties. We perceive additional risks e.g. in pricing developments, unforeseeable events in the environment of companies acquired and Group member companies as well as in current cost savings programs from time to time. The SGL Carbon assumes no obligation and does not intend to adjust or otherwise update these forward-looking statements either.SGL Carbon SEClaudia Kellert – Head of Investor Relations,Communications and Corporate SustainabilitySoehnleinstrasse 865201 Wiesbaden/GermanyPhone +49 611 6029-100Fax +49 611 6029-101 Wiesbaden, March 19, 2026. The discontinuation of loss-making business activities as part of the restructuring of the business unit Carbon Fibers and the continuing weakness in demand in the semiconductor market segment weighed on SGL Carbon's sales performance in the past fiscal year 2025. Consolidated sales declined accordingly by 17.2% to €850.2 million (2024: €1,026.4 million).Due to the lack of sales contributions, the company focused on securing profitability by implementing quick and consistent cost-saving measures. At €135.0 million, adjusted EBITDA was 17.1% below the previous year's figure of €162.9 million, but within the guidance for 2025 of €130 to €150 million. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained at 15.9% at the previous year's level (2024: 15.9%).Sales developmentThe decline in Group sales is primarily attributable to negative volume effects, to which all four operating business units contributed. In particular, lower sales to customers from the semiconductor industry in the business unit Graphite Solutions (GS) weighed on Group sales. GS reported sales of €442.3 million, down €96.7 million on the previous year. Sales in Carbon Fibers fell by €60.9 million to €148.9 million due to the discontinuation of loss-making business activities. Process Technology (PT) was also unable to maintain the high sales level of the previous year. PT sales declined slightly by €7.4 million to €130.9 million. Burdened by the high level of uncertainty in the automotive industry and the associated lower order volumes, sales in business unit Composite Solutions (CS) also fell by €15.8 million to €108.8 million.Earnings performanceThe lack of high-margin semiconductor sales at Graphite Solutions (GS) in particular weighed on the Group's adjusted EBITDA. After €131.0 million in the previous year, GS achieved adjusted EBITDA of €81.1 million in 2025. In contrast, adjusted EBITDA for Carbon Fibers (CF) improved from minus €11.0 million in the previous year to €14.1 million in the reporting period due to successful restructuring measures. This was due to a significant reduction in fixed costs and strict cost management. Adjusted EBITDA in Process Technology also declined slightly from €33.0 million in the previous year to €31.8 million. Lower fixed cost coverage due to reduced capacity utilization impacted adjusted EBITDA in Composite Solutions (CS). Adjusted EBITDA for CS fell to €11.4 million in the reporting period, compared with €18.2 million in the previous year.Earnings performance in the past fiscal year was significantly impacted by one-time effects and special items totaling minus €92.8 million (2024: minus €118.5 million). These include, in particular, restructuring expenses totaling €65.8 million, mainly from the restructuring of the business unit CF, which accounted for €59.8 million. The one-time effects and special items also include impairments on fixed assets totaling €23.6 million. After these adjustments as well as depreciation and amortization of €53.4 million (2024: €58.7 million), EBIT in 2025 amounted to minus €11.2 million (2024: minus €14.3 million).Taking into account the slightly improved financial result of minus €30.4 million (2024: minus €32.6 million) and tax expenses of €36.7 million (2024: €32.5 million), the extensive restructuring measures and associated special effects resulted in a negative consolidated result of minus €99.2 million (2024: minus €80.3 million).Net financial debt, equity, and free cash flowIn fiscal year 2025, net financial debt decreased by 8.6% to €98.9 million compared to the end of the previous year (2024: €108.2 million). The debt ratio remained stable at 0.7 as of December 31, 2025 (2024: 0.7). Despite the negative consolidated net income of €79.2 million - which included restructuring-related impairment losses on property, plant, and equipment totaling €23.6 million, as well as a write-down of capitalized deferred taxes in the U.S. amounting to €32.5 million - the equity ratio remained solid at 39.2% (2024: 41.5%).The stability of SGL Carbon's financial structure is also reflected in its free cash flow, which remained almost unchanged at €37.0 million compared to the previous year (2024: €38.7 million) despite payments resulting from the restructuring of the Carbon Fiber activities, in particular the closure of the sites in Portugal and the USA. Overall, the restructuring is thus almost complete in terms of liquidity.Outlook for fiscal year 2026For 2026, we expect geopolitical conditions to remain uncertain and different developments in our key sales markets. Following weak demand for our products from the semiconductor industry in 2025, we do not anticipate a recovery in this market segment in 2026 due to continued high inventory levels at our customers. We also expect slower growth in the automotive market segment. In particular, existing trade barriers and increasing competition from Asia could lead to lower demand for our products for automotive applications. We expect a similar development for the European chemical industry. Here, high manufacturing costs and regulatory requirements in particular are weighing on production sites in Europe and, in some cases, leading to postponements of new projects and investments. For our other existing market segments, especially our industrial applications, we expect stagnant development in 2026 due to the prevailing general conditions.When forecasting sales for the 2026 fiscal year, it should be noted that the full-year effect of the discontinuation of loss-making business activities in the business unit Carbon Fibers in mid-2025 will be fully reflected in sales in 2026. In line with expectations for our existing sales markets and largely unchanged economic conditions, we anticipate consolidated sales of between €720 million and €770 million (2025: €850.2 million) and adjusted EBITDA (EBITDApre) of between €110 million and €130 million for fiscal year 2026. Furthermore, as in previous years, we aim to achieve positive free cash flow again, which will be at the same level as the previous year (2025: €37.0 million).“SGL Growth 2030”A key focus of our work in 2026 and beyond will be the development of and entry into new growth areas. By implementing restructuring measures and adapting SGL's structures to the new size of the company, we have created a future-oriented platform that will enable us to make the most of growth opportunities in existing and new markets on the basis of our robust core business.Our corporate strategy is based on three pillars:In addition to our core business, we have identified new applications that offer future growth potential for our company. We are focusing on three growth areas:

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