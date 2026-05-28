Fraport Aktie
WKN: 577330 / ISIN: DE0005773303
|
28.05.2026 13:12:23
EQS-News: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program
|
EQS-News: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
For the implementation of this year’s employee participation program the Executive Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (ISIN DE0005773303) decided to buy back own shares through the stock exchange. To fulfill all claims up to 75,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to approximately 0.081 percent of the capital stock) will be bought back.
The share buyback complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) No. 2 AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock Corporation Act). It serves solely to fulfil the obligations arising from the employee share capital program of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to EUR 5,200,000.
The share buyback will begin on 01 June 2026 and will be completed by 30 June 2026. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbour rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:
1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.
2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased. The average daily volume is based on the average daily volume traded during the month preceding the month, in which the publication of the share buyback program took place, that means, on the average daily trading volume in April 2026.
Contact:
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Florian Fuchs
Head of Finance and Investor Relations
Airportring
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Tel. +49 69 690-74844
Fax +49 69 690-74843
E-Mail: investor.relations@fraport.de
28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|-
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 44
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 43
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@fraport.de
|Internet:
|www.fraport.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005773303
|WKN:
|577330
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2335214
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2335214 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fraport AG
|
13:12
|EQS-News: Aktienrückkauf für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm (EQS Group)
|
13:12
|EQS-News: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: nachmittags Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|MDAX-Wert Fraport-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Fraport von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
25.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|Fraport-Technikvorstand Prümm geht Ende Juni (Dow Jones)
|
19.05.26
|MDAX-Wert Fraport-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Fraport von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
18.05.26
|EQS-PVR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)