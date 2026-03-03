EQS-News: Share buyback of “Sirma Group Holding” AD

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Share buyback of “Sirma Group Holding” AD



03.03.2026 / 12:27 CET/CEST

In accordance with Art. 5 para 3 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) 596/2014 of the EP and the Council and Art. 2 para 2 of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052, and under Art. 5 para 1 b) of MAR and Art. 2 para 3 of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 and in accordance with the decision of the General Meeting of shareholders of “Sirma Group Holding” AD from April 08, 2025 we hereby inform you that on March 02, 2026 “Sirma Group Holding” AD bought back 45,000 own shares at the average price of EUR 1.14 per share for the total price of EUR 51,329.62. The shares represent 0,076% of the capital of the company. The transaction was carried out on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD.



