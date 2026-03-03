Sirma Group Aktie

03.03.2026 12:27:54

EQS-News: Share buyback of “Sirma Group Holding” AD

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Share buyback of “Sirma Group Holding” AD

03.03.2026 / 12:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In accordance with Art. 5 para 3 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) 596/2014 of the EP and the Council and Art. 2 para 2 of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052, and under Art. 5 para 1 b) of MAR and Art. 2 para 3 of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 and in accordance with the decision of the General Meeting of shareholders of “Sirma Group Holding” AD from April 08, 2025 we hereby inform you that on March 02, 2026 “Sirma Group Holding” AD bought back 45,000 own shares at the average price of EUR 1.14 per share for the total price of EUR 51,329.62. The shares represent 0,076% of the capital of the company. The transaction was carried out on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD.
 

03.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group Holding
135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone: +35929768310
E-mail: ir@sirma.com
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2284698

 
End of News EQS News Service

2284698  03.03.2026 CET/CEST

