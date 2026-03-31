Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
|
31.03.2026 09:43:43
EQS-News: Share buyback of “Sirma Group Holding” AD
|
EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
In accordance with Art. 5 para 3 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) 596/2014 of the EP and the Council and Art. 2 para 2 of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052, and under Art. 5 para 1 b) of MAR and Art. 2 para 3 of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 and in accordance with the decision of the General Meeting of shareholders of “Sirma Group Holding” AD from April 08, 2025 we hereby inform you that on March 30, 2026 “Sirma Group Holding” AD bought back 50,430 own shares at the average price of EUR 0.9811 per share for the total price of EUR 49,478.90. The shares represent 0,085% of the capital of the company. The transaction was carried out on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD.
31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group Holding
|135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2301178
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2301178 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Sirma Group Holding JSC
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09:43
|EQS-News: Share buyback of “Sirma Group Holding” AD (EQS Group)
|
09:43
|EQS-News: Aktienrückkauf der „Sirma Group Holding“ (EQS Group)
|
30.03.26
|EQS-DD: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Member of the Board Atanas Kiryakov, buy (EQS Group)
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30.03.26
|EQS-DD: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Member of the Board Atanas Kiryakov, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-AFR: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-AFR: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
03.03.26
|EQS-News: Aktienrückkauf der „Sirma Group Holding“ (EQS Group)
|
03.03.26
|EQS-News: Share buyback of “Sirma Group Holding” AD (EQS Group)
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