EQS-News: Shareholders approve strategy of STS Group AG at Annual General Meeting

Shareholders approve strategy of STS Group AG at Annual General Meeting



12.07.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Hagen, 12 July 2023. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting for the fiscal year 2022 last Friday. Following the corresponding resolution at the Annual General Meeting in the previous year, this was held for the first time in presence at the Company's site in Hagen, Westphalia, Germany.

During his speech to the shareholders, Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group AG, addressed the challenges of the fiscal year and the outlook for the company: "Despite all the challenges, we look back on an overall satisfactory year for STS Group, in which we were able to maintain the solidity of the company and set important courses for the future." Buniato confirmed the outlook for fiscal year 2023 with a slight increase in sales revenue and a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA, especially due to sales growth in the high-margin China business.

After distributing a dividend for the first time in the previous year, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposed to the Annual General Meeting to carry forward in full the retained earnings of EUR 2,235,000.00 reported in fiscal year 2022. This takes account of the decline in business in China last year and the need to safeguard and finance future growth.

Most of the resolutions proposed by the administration were adopted with a large majority. These included the proposal to carry forward profits with 100% of the voting rights cast and the resolution on the creation of new Authorized Capital 2023/I with approval by over 80%.

The detailed voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting are available at www.sts.group in the Investor Relations section.

The Company will report on the results for the first half year 2023 on 4 August 2023.



About STS Group:

STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading system supplier to the automotive industry. It employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and generated sales of 235.1 mEUR in the financial year 2022. STS Group ("STS") produces and develops at its twelve plants and three development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in the future, also in the USA plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials (Sheet Molding Compound - SMC), such as solid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, entire interior systems, as well as lightweight construction and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is considered as a technology leader in the manufacture of plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials. STS has a large global footprint with plants in three continents. The customer portfolio comprises leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.

