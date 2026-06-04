SUSS MicroTec Aktie
WKN DE: A1K023 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235
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04.06.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are being included in the MDAX for the first time
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EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Garching, Germany, June 4, 2026 – The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE, the parent company of SUSS, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, are being included in the MDAX for the first time in the company's history. Following strong share price performance, SUSS is being added to the MDAX outside the regular review cycle in accordance with the "Fast Entry" rules, as index provider STOXX Ltd. announced yesterday evening. The first trading day for SUSS shares in the MDAX will be June 22, 2026. This makes SUSS one of the 90 largest listed companies in Germany, measured by free float market capitalization.
“The significantly increased valuation of SUSS in recent months underscores the capital market's confidence in our strategic decisions, our Ambition 2030, and the positioning of our company," says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS. "Inclusion in the MDAX for the first time is a recognition of the performance of the entire team at SUSS and a testament to the growing importance of the semiconductor industry for the industrial base of Germany."
The MDAX comprises the 50 largest listed companies in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange below the DAX. The criterion for inclusion in the index is free float market capitalization.
Media contact:
About SUSS
Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A10K0235) and is part of the TecDax and SDAX indices. For more information, visit www.suss.com.
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04.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-306
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|florian.mangold@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2339102
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2339102 04.06.2026 CET/CEST
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