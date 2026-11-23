EQS-News: INSTANT GROUP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shell Companies, SPACs and Reverse Mergers: At least one in ten companies goes public this way



23.11.2026 / 10:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Shell Companies, SPACs and Reverse Mergers: At least one in ten companies goes public this way



INSTANT GROUP AG (WKN 541840, ISIN DE0005418404) is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart stock exchanges. In its capital markets business, it collaborates strategically with Instant IPO SE, which also assists companies with matters related to stock exchange access and listing.



Ahead of the 2026 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum (Europe’s leading capital market conference), which will take place from November 23 to 25, Instant IPO took a closer look at the event’s participants. An analysis revealed that at least 26 of the 263 companies surveyed entered the capital market via shell company, SPAC or reverse mergers. This represents approximately 10 percent. Since the classification is based on an analysis of the companies’ histories and the specific details of individual transactions may not have been fully captured, it can be assumed that the actual number may be higher.



These examples clearly show that a traditional initial public offering (IPO) is not the only way to access the capital markets. Depending on the initial situation, corporate strategy and capital market environment, existing publicly traded companies or other transaction structures may also provide a more advantageous basis for accessing the capital markets.



“The analysis makes it clear that shell company, SPAC and reverse transactions are no longer isolated cases. They are part of current capital market activity and offer companies flexible options for accessing the capital market in addition to the traditional IPO. The key factor is which structure best fits the company’s specific situation and objectives,” according to Instant IPO SE.



About INSTANT GROUP

INSTANT GROUP has specialized in capital market transactions for over 25 years, holds growth-oriented investments and – through its strategic partner



Contact:

INSTANT GROUP AG

Phone: +49 (0) 69/34866945

Email: info@instant.group

Website:



ISIN: DE0005418404

WKN: 541840



Stock Exchanges: Düsseldorf (Primary Market), Frankfurt Open Market, Munich, Stuttgart

INSTANT GROUP AG (WKN 541840, ISIN DE0005418404) is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart stock exchanges. In its capital markets business, it collaborates strategically with Instant IPO SE, which also assists companies with matters related to stock exchange access and listing.Ahead of the 2026 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum (Europe’s leading capital market conference), which will take place from November 23 to 25, Instant IPO took a closer look at the event’s participants. An analysis revealed that at least 26 of the 263 companies surveyed entered the capital market via shell company, SPAC or reverse mergers. This represents approximately 10 percent. Since the classification is based on an analysis of the companies’ histories and the specific details of individual transactions may not have been fully captured, it can be assumed that the actual number may be higher.These examples clearly show that a traditional initial public offering (IPO) is not the only way to access the capital markets. Depending on the initial situation, corporate strategy and capital market environment, existing publicly traded companies or other transaction structures may also provide a more advantageous basis for accessing the capital markets.“The analysis makes it clear that shell company, SPAC and reverse transactions are no longer isolated cases. They are part of current capital market activity and offer companies flexible options for accessing the capital market in addition to the traditional IPO. The key factor is which structure best fits the company’s specific situation and objectives,” according to Instant IPO SE.About INSTANT GROUPINSTANT GROUP has specialized in capital market transactions for over 25 years, holds growth-oriented investments and – through its strategic partner INSTANT IPO – facilitates fast stock market access for growth-oriented companies across all industries.Contact:INSTANT GROUP AGPhone: +49 (0) 69/34866945Email: info@instant.groupWebsite: www.instant.group ISIN: DE0005418404WKN: 541840Stock Exchanges: Düsseldorf (Primary Market), Frankfurt Open Market, Munich, Stuttgart

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