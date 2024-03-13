EQS-News: Shelly Group accelerates expansion into professional market segments using globally established hardware and software standards

EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shelly Group accelerates expansion into professional market segments using globally established hardware and software standards



13.03.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shelly Group accelerates expansion into professional market segments using globally established hardware and software standards



Great interest in Shelly products at the world's leading expo for lighting and building technology Light + Building 2024

Integration of the globally-used KNX protocol for home and building automation into Shelly Pro and Shelly Pro PM products

Development of DALI-implemented control unit for digital management of DALI lighting systems

New tool for end customers on the German market to search for professional installers



Sofia / Munich, 13 March 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company“), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, is accelerating its expansion into professional market segments. To this end, Shelly announced the integration of globally established hardware and software standards at Light + Building 2024, the world's leading expo for lighting and building technology. As such, existing KNX systems for home and building automation as well as DALI systems for lighting control will benefit from the seamless integration and expansion capabilities of Shelly solutions and products without the need to change or extend the existing wiring. In addition, Shelly is launching a new free tool that connects end customers in the German market with electricians for the installation of their products.

The integration of the KNX protocol in relays and dimmers of the Shelly Pro and Shelly Pro PM product ranges allows automation sequences to be orchestrated with other KNX-compatible components. In this way, KNX automation solutions can be easily scaled to meet changing needs and ensure future-proof flexibility and adaptability. Shelly Pro devices contribute to energy efficiency, comfort, and convenience by accessing the protocol's extensive control functions and scenarios. KNX is a global standard for home and building automation that enables complete building control including lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, shading, security, energy, and more.

The high flexibility of Shelly products and solutions will allow DALI-compatible lighting systems to be configured without changing the wiring. Seamless connectivity of Shelly products and solutions with digital DALI lighting systems will be achieved through a controller to control DALI ballasts. As a result, different lighting functions and moods can be achieved in different rooms or areas of residential and commercial buildings as required, which can then be easily adjusted and optimized. Shelly will launch its first DALI-implemented control unit in the first half of 2024. Developed and managed by the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance, a global consortium of leading lighting equipment manufacturers, DALI is used to manage, configure, and program lighting systems.

In addition to numerous new products, including in the Shelly BLU and Qubino Wave product categories, Shelly also presented a new tool to support professional installers at Light + Building 2024: the "Installer Search". The free search tool at www.shelly.com/de/installateursuche makes it easier for end customers to find the right electrician to install Shelly products and solutions. Electricians can register under the same link and thus have the opportunity to generate additional orders by installing Shelly products and solutions. After the test phase in Germany, Shelly will introduce the "Installer Search" in other regions.



Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO of Shelly Group, commented: “The passion we have for developing new products and designing them to be user-friendly is in our Company's DNA. The great interest in our products and solutions at Light + Building 2024 underlines not only that we are at the cutting edge, but that we are tirelessly striving to offer our customers, professionals and end users alike, ever new smart building opportunities. We are particularly pleased that KNX, the Gold standard for home and building automation in complete building control, now also relies on the future viability of Shelly products and solutions.“



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group, added: “The expansion of our product portfolio and the increasingly simple installation of our solutions contribute to our growth ambitions, as does the development of professional market segments by using globally established hardware and software standards. The simple connection between our end customers and professional installers creates a mutually beneficial situation. In this way, we increase customer and professional user loyalty and strengthen our market penetration and competitive position.“



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 0333

Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de