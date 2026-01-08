Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
|
08.01.2026 17:30:03
EQS-News: Shelly Group Aligns Finance Organization for Continued International Scaling in the Next Growth Phase
|
EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Shelly Group Aligns Finance Organization for Continued International Scaling in the Next Growth Phase
Against this backdrop, Iliyana Krushkova will assume responsibility as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 12 January 2026. She succeeds Svetozar Illiev, who has played a key role in the Company’s success for 16 years since its early growth stage and is stepping down from his position for personal reasons. As part of a carefully planned transition, Svetozar Illiev will provide support to the Company on an advisory basis.
Iliyana Krushkova will be responsible for Finance, Controlling, and Treasury. She brings more than 15 years of experience in financial management, strategic corporate steering, as well as M&A and transformation projects. She has held senior positions at international IT and technology companies and worked in transaction and restructuring advisory roles, including at ScaleFocus and KPMG. Iliyana Krushkova has a strong track record in scaling finance organizations, implementing ERP and reporting structures, ensuring IFRS-compliant financial management, and actively managing liquidity and working capital. Her focus at Shelly Group will be on further professionalizing the global finance and steering structures, with a particular emphasis on cash flow stability, efficient working capital management, and scalable financial processes. To further strengthen the Board of Directors in the long term, it is intended to propose to the 2026 Annual General Meeting that CFO Iliyana Krushkova also be elected to the Board of Directors.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
08.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2257266
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2257266 08.01.2026 CET/CEST
