EQS-News: Shelly Group convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

Shelly Group convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

12.09.2024
Sofia / Munich, 12 September 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company“), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 14 October 2024 at 10.30 CEST / 11.30 EEST in Sofia, Bulgaria. Main subject of the EGM is the resolution for conversion of the Company into a European Company (“SE”) with its registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria and thereto related topics.

Further information can be found at:

https://corporate.shelly.com/corporate-governance/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2024/.

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1987275

 
