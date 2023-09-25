EQS-News: Shelly Group enters into ground-breaking partnership with Vodafone

EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Alliance

Shelly Group enters into ground-breaking partnership with Vodafone



25.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Partnership to monitor real-time energy consumption at Vodafone in Africa

Shelly Pro Series as powerful energy monitoring system

Accelerating growth with professional customers



Sofia / Munich, 25 September 2023 Shelly Group AD (ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has entered into a partnership with Vodafone in Africa. Under the signed group agreement, Shelly Group will equip all Vodafone sites in Africa with Shelly Pro devices. Using Shelly Pro 3EM, Vodacom, Vodafone's African subsidiary, will be able to measure and monitor energy consumption at its sites. This will provide Vodacom with important real-time information on a central platform for further processing and analysis.

The partnership with global mobile carrier Vodafone is an important milestone for Shelly Group. The partnership will initially give Shelly Group access to all 20 countries where Vodacom is present, as well as further 40 partner networks. However, the activities in Africa are only the first step on the way to a global rollout, as the Shelly pro product line is part of the internal procurement database of the Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC) the Vodafone Group subsidiary responsible for the procurement and purchasing of goods and services for the entire Vodafone Group.

The partnership with one of the world's largest mobile operators confirms Shelly Groups strategy to accelerate cooperation with professional users and thus grow stronger in the larger market compared to the do-it-yourself segment. At the same time, the cooperation with Vodafone underlines the quality and reliability of Shelly products.



Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO of Shelly Group: This partnership is evidence of our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the industry providing innovative solutions to our customers. We are confident that with this exciting collaboration, we will continue to revolutionize the professional market and set new standards for excellence in the industry.



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group, adds: The business relationship with Vodafone in Africa is a significant step in the implementation of our strategy in the professional market segment. Our efforts to further develop our product portfolio for professional customers are paying off. With our products, we also help companies with the careful use of resources, in Vodafone's case through energy savings.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA, Slovenia, and Germany. Shelly Groups products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.



