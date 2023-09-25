|
25.09.2023 07:30:03
EQS-News: Shelly Group enters into ground-breaking partnership with Vodafone
Shelly Group enters into ground-breaking partnership with Vodafone
The partnership with global mobile carrier Vodafone is an important milestone for Shelly Group. The partnership will initially give Shelly Group access to all 20 countries where Vodacom is present, as well as further 40 partner networks. However, the activities in Africa are only the first step on the way to a global rollout, as the Shelly pro product line is part of the internal procurement database of the Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC) the Vodafone Group subsidiary responsible for the procurement and purchasing of goods and services for the entire Vodafone Group.
The partnership with one of the world's largest mobile operators confirms Shelly Groups strategy to accelerate cooperation with professional users and thus grow stronger in the larger market compared to the do-it-yourself segment. At the same time, the cooperation with Vodafone underlines the quality and reliability of Shelly products.
Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA, Slovenia, and Germany. Shelly Groups products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
