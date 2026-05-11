Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
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11.05.2026 11:00:04
EQS-News: Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 12 May 2026 on Unaudited 3M 2026 Results
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EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 12 May 2026 on Unaudited 3M 2026 Results
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 3M 2026 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers.
The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland), Iberia (Spain and Portugal), as well as in Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2325006
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2325006 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
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