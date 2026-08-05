EQS-News: Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 13 August 2026 on Unaudited 6M 2026 Results

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference

Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 13 August 2026 on Unaudited 6M 2026 Results



05.08.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 13 August 2026 on Unaudited 6M 2026 Results



Sofia / Munich, 5 August 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board members on 13 August 2026, 09.00 CEST (10.00 EEST). The unaudited 6M 2026 consolidated results will be announced on 12 August 2026 after the close of trading.



Earnings Call:

Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 6M 2026 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:

Shelly Group – Earnings Call 6M 2026.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers.

The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland), Iberia (Spain and Portugal), as well as in Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de