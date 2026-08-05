Shelly Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

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05.08.2026 11:00:04

EQS-News: Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 13 August 2026 on Unaudited 6M 2026 Results

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 13 August 2026 on Unaudited 6M 2026 Results

05.08.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 13 August 2026 on Unaudited 6M 2026 Results

Sofia / Munich, 5 August 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board members on 13 August 2026, 09.00 CEST (10.00 EEST). The unaudited 6M 2026 consolidated results will be announced on 12 August 2026 after the close of trading.

Earnings Call:

Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 6M 2026 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Shelly Group – Earnings Call 6M 2026.

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers.

The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland), Iberia (Spain and Portugal), as well as in Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
EQS News ID: 2377246

 
End of News EQS News Service

2377246  05.08.2026 CET/CEST

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