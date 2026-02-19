EQS-News: Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 24 February 2026 on Unaudited 12M 2025 Results

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 24 February 2026 on Unaudited 12M 2025 Results



19.02.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Sofia / Munich, 19 February 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board members on 24 February 2026, 09.00 CET (10.00 EET). The unaudited 12M 2025 consolidated results will be announced on 23 February 2026 after the close of trading.



Earnings Call:

Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 12M 2025 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:

Shelly Group – Earnings Call 12M 2025.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de