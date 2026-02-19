Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie
EQS-News: Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 24 February 2026 on Unaudited 12M 2025 Results
EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 24 February 2026 on Unaudited 12M 2025 Results
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 12M 2025 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
19.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|English
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|investors@shelly.com
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|BG1100003166
|A2DGX9
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|2278678
