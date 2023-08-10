|
EQS-News: Shelly Group PLC: Shelly Group PLC: Invitation to unaudited 6M 2023 earnings webcast/call on 17 August 2023
EQS-News: Shelly Group PLC
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Shelly Group PLC: Invitation to unaudited 6M 2023 earnings webcast/call on 17 August 2023
The 6M 2023 unaudited results will be announced on 16 August 2023 after the close of trading.
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 6M 2023 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Shelly Group PLC is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Shelly Groups products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group PLC has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
