EQS-News: Shelly Group PLC: Shelly Group PLC: Invitation to unaudited 6M 2023 earnings webcast/call on 17 August 2023

Sofia / Munich, 10 August 2023 Shelly Group (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, cordially invites investors and analysts to the earnings webcast/call on the unaudited 6M 2023 results with Management Board members on 17 August 2023, 09.00 CEST (10.00 EEST).

The 6M 2023 unaudited results will be announced on 16 August 2023 after the close of trading.

Earnings Call:

Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 6M 2023 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Shelly Group PLC Earnings Call Unaudited 6M 2023.

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group PLC is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Shelly Groups products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group PLC has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


Language: English
Company: Shelly Group PLC
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
