|
08.08.2023 07:30:11
EQS-News: Shelly Group PLC taps recurring revenue potential with premium subscription feature for Shelly Smart Control app
|
EQS-News: Shelly Group PLC
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Shelly Group PLC taps recurring revenue potential with premium subscription feature for Shelly Smart Control app
With currently approx. one million cloud users and double-digit percentage growth of new users, the Shelly Group expects the use of premium functions to grow rapidly. The first notable revenue and earnings contributions are expected from 2024, with substantial dimensions from 2025. After a three-month free trial period, the subscription price is EUR 3.99 per month or EUR 35.99 for annual payment.
Shelly Smart Control is available on Google Play, Apple App Store, and Huawei AppGallery.
Shelly Group PLC is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Shelly Groups products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group PLC has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
08.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group PLC
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1697795
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1697795 08.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|35,20
|0,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vor freundlichem Start -- DAX vorbörslich in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vorbörslich ebenfalls erholt. Zur Wochenmitte ziehen sich die Anleger von den asiatischen Börsen zurück. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt.