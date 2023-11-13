|
13.11.2023 21:25:05
EQS-News: Shelly Group remains on track with continued high revenue and earnings growth in 9M 2023
|
EQS-News: Shelly Group AD
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Shelly Group remains on track with continued high revenue and earnings growth in 9M 2023
Note: The equity ratio comparison is from 30 September 2023 to 31 December 2022. The figures for the nine-month period 2023 are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.
With an equity ratio of 84.6% as of 30 September 2023, Shelly Group enjoys a solid balance sheet (31 December 2022: 89.0%). Here, the unappropriated profit was offset in particular, by an increase in trade liabilities in connection with the expansion of business activities. In addition, loss carryforwards in connection with the acquisition of a Slovenian company, bonus payments to employees, and the distribution of dividends were noticeable.
Cash flow from operating activities in the nine-month period 2023 with an inflow of EUR 9.6 million (BGN 18.8 million) reflects in particular a lower inventory level alongside an increase in receivables. With a cash outflow of EUR 2.5 million (BGN 4.9 million), the prior-year period was characterized in particular by increased inventory levels and advance payments to suppliers to proactively manage potential delays in the supply chains. Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2023 increased accordingly to EUR 18.1 million (BGN 35.4 million) compared to EUR 14.4 million (BGN 28.2 million) as of 31 December 2022. Shelly Group maintains a sufficient basis for financing further growth.
For the current fiscal year 2023, the Board of Directors continues to expect revenue growth of 51.0% to EUR 72.0 million and EBIT to increase by at least 63.5% to more than EUR 17.0 million.
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 9M 2023 results by means of a webcast presentation on 14 November 2023, 09.00 CET (10.00 EET). The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
The unaudited nine-month report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at allterco.com.
Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
13.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1772229
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1772229 13.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|41,50
|1,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in der Montagssitzung mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.